FotoFinder Systems: Inteligência Artificial Revoluciona Detecção do Câncer de Pele

|January 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
A “Inteligência Artificial” (IA) atualmente está na boca de todos. Os especialistas afirmam que as empresas precisam se concentrar em três aspectos de IA para representar um papel de liderança nos tópicos: conhecimentos mais recentes sobre programação, importância de dados e integração de IA dentro dos fluxos de trabalho existentes. A FotoFinder Systems já combina estes aspectos chave hoje em dia. Como pioneira, a empresa de alta tecnologia é líder na integração da IA em tecnologia para diagnósticos do câncer de pele. Com o novo software especialistas Moleanalyzer pro, os dermatologistas podem avaliar as moles com IA. Os resultados da validação confirmam uma precisão extremamente alta.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005013/pt/
Artificial Intelligence in skin cancer detection (Copyright tiler84, iStock)
Alta tecnologia encontra especialistas
O Moleanalyzer pro oferece aos médicos a possibilidade de confirmar seus diagnóstcos com várias técnicas de avaliação. Pela primeira vez, é possível combinar a experiência de especialistas com IA e, além disto, receber uma segunda opinião – ao clicar no mouse – de especialistas em câncer de pele internacionalmente renomados.
IA em dermoscopia
O Moleanalyzer pro trabalha com aprendizagem em profundidade: A habilidade humana de aprender a partir de exemplos e experiências foi transferida ao computador. Para este fim, a “Convolutional Neural Network” (CNN) (Rede Neural Convolucional) foi treinada com a maior coleta de dados de imagens dermoscópicas da atualidade, incluindo diagnósticos correspondentes. Devido a muitos anos de cooperação com médicos de todo o mundo, a contínua “alimentação” do algoritmo vem sendo bem-sucedida. Com a crescente experiência e suas próprias regras autônomas, é capaz de distinguir entre lesões benignas e malignas. O resultado é uma pontuação que auxilia na avaliação de risco de lesões de pele melanocíticas e não melanocíticas. Em breve, este “Score IA” também estará disponível para médicos em dispositivos móveis.
Auto-aprendizagem validada e precisa
Segundo o estudo representativo“Man against machine”* (Homem contra máquina), o algoritmo de aprendizagem em profundidade mostrou uma impressionante alta sensibilidade ao identificar corretamente 95% dos tumores malignos de pele. No grupo de comparação, os especialistas – 58 dermatologistas de 17 nações – identificaram correctamente 86,6% das lesões como malignas. O algoritmo também mostrou uma especificidade altamente confiável ao identificar corretamente 82,5% dos nevos benignos, enquanto os especialistas identificaram 71,3% como benigno.
Inteligência Artificial atende a experiência humana
Tão fascinante quanto a IA, ela não pode substituir a experiência humana em termos de câncer de pele. Ao final, o médico decide o que fazer. Em caso de dúvida, o Moleanalyzer pro oferece um serviço de segunda opinião de especialistas em câncer de pele internacionalmente renomados para confirmar o diagnóstico.
Sobre a FotoFinder Systems
Fundada em 1991, a empresa alemã é especializada em diagnósticos do câncer de pele através do Mapeamento Corporal Total Automatizado, dermoscopia digital, em diagnósticos de cabelo, documentação de psoríase e sistema de imagens em estética. Subsidiárias na Itália, Espanha, Reino Unido, EUA e uma rede mundial de parcerias dão suporte à presença mundial da empresa. A FotoFinder ganhou o Prêmio de Exportação da Baviera, Prêmio de Design ‘Red Dot’ e foi homenageada como uma das empresas mais inovadoras na Baixa Baviera.
* “Man against machine”: desempenho de diagnóstico de uma rede neural convolucional para detecção dermoscópica de melanoma em comparação com 58 dermatologistas", por H.A. Haenssle et al. Anais de Oncologia. doi:10,1093/annonc/mdy166
