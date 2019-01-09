ConnectedTravel® Partners With Honda To Debut Next Generation Mobile Infotainment And Rewards System For Honda Vehicles, Drivers And Passengers - Honda Dream Drive

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectedTravel®, a connected vehicle platform and application services company, today announced the launch of its mobile infotainment, commerce, and rewards platform and the debut of the automotive industry's first consumer application system to gamify the driving and riding experience. The ConnectedTravel® platform and prototype Honda Dream Drive will be available for demonstrations at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 8-11 in the all-new 2019 Honda Passport, at booth #7900 in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
A pioneer in the space, ConnectedTravel® collaborated with Honda to develop Honda Dream Drive to offer both drivers and passengers a complete end-to-end solution with a broad range of convenient services and engaging entertainment options, while minimizing the potential for driver distraction.
"We are excited to be the first to launch such a cutting edge mobile in-vehicle infotainment system with the help of our partner ConnectedTravel®," said John Moon, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations. "Each industry leader partnering with us on the debut of Honda Dream Drive has been carefully selected to ensure the highest in-vehicle value to our customers."
The driver experience offers a proprietary voice controlled user interface into a range of search, reservation, ordering and purchasing services integrated with Honda's in-vehicle payment technology. Drivers are able to safely find and pay for goods and services such as fuel, food, coffee, movie tickets and parking.
For passengers, Honda Dream Drive offers a fully immersive entertainment, education, information, and retail platform. Passengers can choose from a variety of experiences built for the vehicle and curated for their trip. Honda Dream Drive experiences include a selection of mixed reality games that are integrated with vehicle telematics and interact with original comics, travel applications tuned to explore destinations along the route, all while engaging in the rewards experience directly from the passenger's mobile device.
An industry first, the system has also been developed to reward both drivers and passengers for using Honda Dream Drive with points and rewards earned by engaging in a variety of in-vehicle activities. These points can then be redeemed for goods and services at over 50 brick and mortar as well as online retailers. Passengers and drivers are rewarded with points for everyday driving, listening, watching, learning, and transacting with retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Macys, AMC Theatres, Bed Bath & Beyond, Burger King, Dominos, iHop, Petco, Regal Cinemas, Staples, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, TGI Fridays and other major brands.
"In this on-the-go age, we recognize that both convenience and safety are important to drivers and passengers," said Diane Le, Director of Digital at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. "We are excited to partner with ConnectedTravel to offer Order Ahead from the convenience of their car and allow them to earn rewards for engagement and loyalty."
Connected Travel's proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology supports highly personalized infotainment and commerce services for each driver and passenger's unique daily driving routines, providing highly curated, contextual connected vehicle experiences. The technology also learns and understands driving behaviors helping to incentivize and reward safer, more mindful driving.
"USAA looks forward to assisting ConnectedTravel to develop a safety coaching application for the Honda Dream Drive program," said Randy Termeer, Senior Vice President at USAA Auto Insurance. "Our long history promoting driver safety and developing safe driving programs will enhance the in-vehicle experience. USAA cares deeply about roadway safety and believes that collaborations of this type can greatly increase safe driving behaviors."
Honda Dream Drive was initially shown as a concept at CES 2017 as the first commercial integration of Virtual Reality and vehicle telematics in collaboration with DreamWorks Animation. Since then, the ConnectedTravel® technology and platform has evolved to meet consumer demands for fully integrated in-vehicle mobile devices to offer a broader range of rewarding services and engaging entertainment experiences in and out of the vehicle.
"ConnectedTravel® has assembled an experienced and innovative team of developers from industry-leading companies including Microsoft, Nokia, GoPro, and DreamWorks Animation, to bring mobile, gaming, and ecommerce technology to connected vehicles," said Bryan Biniak, CEO of ConnectedTravel®. "After several years of development, we are proud to debut a next generation connected vehicle infotainment, commerce and rewards platform in partnership with Honda."
For more information, please visit www.connectedtravel.com
About Connected Travel
Founded in 2016, ConnectedTravel® has developed a comprehensive cloud-based platform services that utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), data fusion, behavior science and gamification technology to capture, understand, and drive consumers day-to-day mobile activities. ConnectedTravel® has developed, owns and operates a driver and passenger location-based application services platform and business that serves the automotive ecosystem on a SaaS basis. The platform provides data driven infotainment applications and APIs, realtime behavioral management and analytics tools, as well as geotargeted advertising and attribution services. For more information, visit www.connectedtravel.com.
About Honda Innovations
Honda Innovations drives transformative collaboration within all areas of Honda. As part of Honda Innovations, Honda Xcelerator and Honda Developer Studio, two open innovation programs, serve as catalysts to discover and experiment with new technologies and business concepts. Honda Innovations partners with innovators of all shapes and sizes from startups to global brands and design and development communities to create cutting edge products and services. Honda Innovations is based in Silicon Valley and operates globally. To learn more, visit HondaInnovations.com.
General Merchant Disclaimer
The merchants represented are not sponsors of the rewards or otherwise affiliated with this company. The logos and other identifying marks attached are trademarks of and owned by each represented company and/or its affiliates. Please visit each company's website for additional terms and conditions.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connectedtravel-partners-with-honda-to-debut-next-generation-mobile-infotainment-and-rewards-system-for-honda-vehicles-drivers-and-passengers---honda-dream-drive-300775381.html
SOURCE ConnectedTravel
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST