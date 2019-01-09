Volara Integrates with and Supports the Just-Announced Google Assistant Interpreter Mode at Dream Downtown Hotel

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming on the heels of yesterday's unveiling of Google Assistant Interpreter Mode at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Volara – the voice hub for the hotel industry – and Dream Hotel Group announce a fully integrated hospitality-grade deployment of Google's live translation technology covering dozens of languages. Complementing Volara's market-leading voice-based conversation-management tools, patent-pending Accuracy Engine, and secure integrations hub available in all Volara solutions, the new technology from Google will greatly improve the quality of interactions between hotel staff and guests from around the world, resulting in better communications and high-value guest service.
Dream Downtown is among the first hotels in the world to go LIVE with this technology. When global travelers approach the front desk or Concierge, they can say things like, "Hey Google, be my Chinese interpreter," and simultaneous real-time translation will support the guests' needs. Complementing this translation functionality is Volara's software that enables Dream Downtown guests to ask the Google Assistant for hotel information, concierge recommendations, or services – each resulting in seamless, personal, and powerfully-curated responses from the hotel.
Volara turns the leading consumer voice assistant solutions into hotel business tools by providing:
● Cloud-based, real-time, multi-property conversation management tools
● Patent Pending Accuracy Engine that ensures guest requests are properly handled
● Secure integrations with more than 30 leading hotel technologies
● Device setup, provisioning, monitoring and remote management
● Staff training and technical support
"Google Assistant Interpreter Mode is a perfect accompaniment to Volara's patent-pending Accuracy Engine that leverages data from millions of hotel guest interactions with voice assistants to significantly improve the accuracy of responses provided," said David Berger, Volara CEO. "Our technology has long been helping guests with unique accents and distinct colloquialisms receive voice-automated service when they travel. We are absolutely thrilled by the seamless nature of Volara and Google's technologies working together, and we are delighted that Dream Hotel Group is first to deploy this joint solution."
"Google is the leader in multilingual computing, so it's natural that it's voice assistant would be able to support the global clientele staying at Dream Hotels," said Christian Cooper, Dream Hotel Group VP or IT. "By adding two fully integrated Google Hubs running Google Assistant Interpreter at guest check-in and the concierge desk, Dream is showing its commitment to delivering a frictionless experience for global travelers. Volara + Google Assistant Interpreter = a hospitality grade, highly accurate, multilingual voice assistant for Dream Hotels."
Set between New York's famed Meatpacking District and Chelsea neighborhood at 355 West 16th Street, Dream Downtown embodies full-service luxury with edgy design, indulgent amenities and a multitude of on-site dining and nightlife venues, including The Beach, a 4,800-square-foot rooftop pool scene with Manhattan's only sand beach. Inspired by modern artist Anish Kapoor's Sky Mirror, the building's stainless-steel exterior and porthole windows reflect a storied maritime past. The hotel's 315 loft-style guestrooms and suites were designed to evoke an industrial-chic aesthetic, capturing the essence of downtown art legend Andy Warhol's Factory. Revamped in 2015, the two-story GuestHouse suite features a 2,500 sq. ft. garden terrace, glass-bottom Jacuzzi and exclusive VIP guest amenities. The hotel is also home to upscale Mexican restaurant Bodega Negra, California-inspired Natura Café and soon-to-open Beijing-style restaurant Phillipe Downtown, as well as exclusive nightlife venues PH-D Rooftop Lounge and Electric Room. IGK Salon and a rotating art gallery spotlighting emerging local artists complete the unrivaled hotel experience.
Beyond the front desk, Volara provides an array of in-guest-room voice assistant solutions which are integrated into the leading hotel IPTV Solutions, Room Controls, Work Order Management Systems, and more.
About Volara
Volara is THE provider of custom voice-based solutions for the hospitality industry. It's the only provider of voice-based solutions to the hospitality industry with the Alexa for Business Service Delivery Designation from Amazon and is a launch partner of Alexa for Hospitality. Volara's proprietary software creates a hotel business tool atop the leading smart speakers and natural language processing platforms. Volara's proven best practices ensure high utilization rates and an optimal guest experience that creates personal and remarkable engagement with brands. Volara is the largest manager of Alexa devices in the enterprise today and over a million people have used voiced-based solutions powered by Volara. To learn more about Volara, visit https://volara.io.
About Dream Hotel Group
Dream Hotel Group is a hotel brand and management company with a rich, 30-year history of managing properties in some of the world's most highly competitive hotel environments. Home to its Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels brands, Dream Hotel Group encompasses three business lines: Proprietary Brands, Hotel Management and Dining & Nightlife. The Company is committed to the philosophy that forward-thinking design, service and guest experiences should be available across market segments. Dream Hotel Group is dedicated to offering travelers an authentic connection to their chosen destination through a truly original approach. For more information, please visit http://www.dreamhotelgroup.com and follow @dreamhotelgroup on Twitter.
About Dream Hotels
Dream Hotels are individually curated properties that together comprise a unique narrative. The brand is underwritten by a design philosophy that is both surreal and contemporarily chic. Located in the United States and abroad, the design of each property is informed by its locale and taken to Dream status by a pool of world-renowned architects and interior designers. The result is a stay experience well-suited to the discerning traveler who seeks comfort in a truly cosmopolitan atmosphere. http://www.dreamhotels.com
SOURCE Volara
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST