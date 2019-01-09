FotoFinder Systems: La inteligencia artificial revoluciona la detección del cáncer de piel

|By Business Wire
En la actualidad, la “inteligencia artificial” (IA) se ha convertido en un término de uso habitual. Los expertos señalan que las empresas deben centrarse en tres aspectos de la IA para ser consideradas referentes principales en el área: los últimos avances en materia de programación, la importancia de los datos y la integración de la IA en los flujos de trabajo existentes. FotoFinder Systems ya combina estos aspectos claves en la actualidad. En su carácter de pionera, la empresa de alta tecnología es líder en la integración de IA a la tecnología empleada para diagnosticar el cáncer de piel. Gracias al nuevo software Moleanalyzer pro, los dermatólogos pueden evaluar los lunares con IA. Los resultados de la validación confirman una exactitud extremadamente precisa.
Artificial Intelligence in skin cancer detection (Copyright tiler84, iStock)
La alta tecnología se une a la experiencia de los especialistas
Moleanalyzer pro ofrece a los médicos la posibilidad de confirmar su diagnóstico con varias técnicas de evaluación. Por primera vez en la historia, es posible combinar la experiencia de los especialistas con la IA y, además, recibir, con tan solo un clic del mouse, una segunda opinión de renombrados expertos en cáncer de piel a nivel internacional.
La IA en la dermatoscopía
Moleanalyzer pro funciona con aprendizaje profundo: la capacidad humana de aprender de ejemplos y experiencias se transfirió a la computadora. Por esta razón, la “Red Neuronal Convolucional” (RNC) ha sido capacitada con la mayor colección de datos de imágenes dermatoscópicas de la actualidad que incluye el diagnóstico correspondiente. Gracias a los valiosos aportes de larga data de los médicos en todo el mundo, la “alimentación” continua del algoritmo prospera. Con una experiencia en aumento y con sus propias reglas autónomas, es capaz de distinguir entre lesiones malignas y benignas. El resultado es una puntuación de IA que respalda la evaluación del riesgo de lesiones cutáneas melanocíticas y no melanocíticas. Muy pronto, los médicos podrán usar este “Score IA” también en dispositivos móviles.
Autoaprendizaje validado y preciso
De acuerdo con el estudio representativo “Man against machine”* (“El hombre contra la máquina"), el algoritmo de aprendizaje profundo demostró tener una sensibilidad extraordinariamente alta, y que identificó el 95 % de los tumores de piel malignos de manera correcta. En el grupo de comparación, los expertos (58 dermatólogos de 17 países) identificaron correctamente el 86,6 % de las lesiones malignas. Asimismo, el algoritmo demostró una especificidad alta y fiable, ya que identificó el 82,5 % de nevos benignos de manera correcta, mientras que los expertos identificaron el 71,3 % como benignos.
La inteligencia artificial se une a la experiencia humana
Por más de que la IA sea fascinante, no puede reemplazar la experiencia humana en materia de cáncer de piel. En definitiva, es el médico quien decide qué hacer. En caso de duda, Moleanalyzer pro ofrece un servicio de consulta para obtener una segunda opinión de renombrados especialistas en cáncer de piel a nivel internacional y confirmar el diagnóstico.
Acerca de FotoFinder Systems
Esta empresa alemana fue fundada en 1991 y se especializa en el diagnóstico del cáncer de piel mediante mapeo corporal total automatizado y dermatoscopía digital, en el diagnóstico del cabello, documentación de psoriasis e imágenes para medicina estética. Gracias a sus filiales en Italia, España, Reino Unido y Estados Unidos y a una red global de distribuidores, la empresa está presente en todo el mundo. FotoFinder obtuvo los premios Bavarian Export, Red Dot Design y fue galardonada como una de las empresas más innovadoras en la Baja Baviera.
* "Man against machine: diagnostic performance of a deep learning convolutional neural network for dermoscopic melanoma recognition in comparison to 58 dermatologists" (El hombre contra la máquina: desarrollo del diagnóstico de una red neuronal convolucional de aprendizaje profundo para el reconocimiento dermatoscópico de melanoma en comparación con 58 dermatólogos), de H.A. Haenssle y otros. Anales de Oncología. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdy166
