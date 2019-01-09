Semtech’s LoRa Technology Leveraged in YoSmart’s Internet of Things Applications for Enterprise and Commercial Buildings

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019
CES – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that YoSmart, a high-tech enterprise company focused on smart home and life products, is integrating Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its new line of products for enterprise and commercial smart building Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
“YoSmart provides large buildings like campuses and hotels with flexible solutions to maximize efficiency,” said John Xu, Chief Executive Officer at YoSmart. “Semtech’s LoRa Technology provides IoT connectivity in large, dense environments where hundreds of connected devices need to be managed independently. This allows managers to make better choices, leading to more efficient energy use and lower energy costs.”
YoSmart’s newest series of LoRa-enabled products include thermostats, sprinkler controllers, door locks, leakage monitors, and smoke alarms. These devices connect to a building’s network and allow consistent, remote monitoring to better conserve energy and predict when maintenance is necessary, saving property managers money. LoRa Technology is the proven solution of choice for smart buildings due to the ease of deploying solutions, and scalability of applications with the exponential capacity for additional sensors. LoRa Technology has the capacity to function in high density environments, such as in large enterprise buildings or campuses, and can handle thousands of unique messages per day.
“Semtech’s LoRa Technology’s scalability and capability to penetrate dense building materials make it an ideal platform for IoT-connected smart home and building applications, no matter how large,” said Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Semtech’s LoRa Technology for enterprise buildings can connect many different applications under the same network – from thermostats to security systems. This allows for convenient oversight by the property managers, and smarter solutions to cut down on expenses due to utility waste or maintenance.”
Semtech and YoSmart will be demonstrating LoRa-based solutions at CES Las Vegas from January 8-10, 2019.
About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology
Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.
About YoSmart
YoSmart Inc. Corporation is a high-tech firm engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of smart home devices, with R&D teams located in Irvine, California. Irvine, known for its dynamic and innovative environment and active flow and exchange of ideas among the area's entrepreneurs, is home to a cluster of high-tech sectors including biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and software. Further information can be found at http://www.yosmart.com/
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “ideal for,” “will,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
SMTC-P
