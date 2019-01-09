Olympus Corporation of the Americas Deploys Everbridge’s Critical Event Management Suite to Improve Risk Visualization, Preparation and Response

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that Olympus Corporation of the Americas has selected Everbridge’s Critical Event Management (CEM) platform, including Visual Command Center, to establish a unified, common operating picture of organizational risk, while accelerating communication, response and recovery efforts to limit the impact on business operations.

Headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Olympus Corporation of the Americas operates as a worldwide precision technology manufacturer. The company produces products in areas such as medical, surgical, life science imaging systems, industrial measurement, cameras, and audio products.

To support the company’s goal of ensuring safety and productivity for local, remote and traveling employees, as well as organizational resiliency and supply chain efficiency, Olympus Corporation of the Americas desired a solution that would enable the enterprise security team to better visualize, anticipate and manage risk events, disruptions and potential disasters. The organization selected Visual Command Center, part of the Everbridge Critical Event Management platform, to merge and display robust data sources regarding organizational assets (employees, travelers, buildings, supply chain) and risk events (crime, terrorism, natural disasters, weather, health risks, activism) into a highly visual common operating view. This will enable Olympus Corporation of the Americas to better assess threats, drive a coordinated response, and avoid costs and impacts to life safety, while enabling the business to operate and grow despite these risks.

“Olympus Corporation of the Americas is committed to staying true to our employees by ensuring their safety. Our organization also demands an ability to execute and perform operationally in the face of global and local enterprise risk events,” said Kevin Thomas, Director, Enterprise Security Operations and Technology, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. “Visual Command Center will help us meet these requirements by enabling us to manage disasters and other disruptions by ‘looking around the corner, before the corner looks at us.’ In today’s environment, it is critical to have this proactive approach to risk management and security.”

In addition to supporting Olympus’ goal of keeping local and traveling employees safe, the Visual Command Center solution will also be used to account for any potential disruptions that might impact vendor management, product supply chains and routes. This will enable the organization to leverage the solution for both life safety and business optimization.

“We are excited to support Olympus Corporation of the Americas in their efforts to ensure organizational resiliency and employee safety,” said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. “We are committed to delivering a secure, reliable and innovative Critical Event Management platform that enables enterprise security and resiliency teams to deliver value and safety to their global teams.”

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Our solutions enable specialists to look inside the human body, further scientific research, ensure public safety and capture images of the world. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan—is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania and employs more than 5,300 employees throughout locations in North and South America. For more information, visit olympusamerica.com and truetolife.com.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

