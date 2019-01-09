Transfer-Free Convenience: Whirlpool Brand Introduces CES® Innovation Award Honoree Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool engineers are always seeking new ways for their appliances to remove extra steps from the laundry routine in order to help people spend more time caring elsewhere. Their solution is the new Whirlpool® Smart All-in-One Washer and Dryer, a CES® 2019 Innovation Award Honoree that completes a load of laundry in the same machine, allowing for one load to be completely washed and dried without moving items from the washer to the dryer. Now available for purchase, Whirlpool brand's newly upgraded laundry unit features smart laundry capabilities through the Whirlpool® app, and coming soon in 2019, voice control with a compatible voice-enabled device will be available to make laundry easier from start to finish.*
"Removing little steps in our daily routines makes a surprisingly big difference, especially when laundry can keep you tethered to appliances all day," said Nelly Martínez Garza, laundry brand manager, Whirlpool brand. "We're changing how laundry is done with the new Whirlpool Smart All-In-One Washer and Dryer, which eliminates transfer between the washer and dryer. The technology allows families to get a load of laundry done - wash to dry - without multiple trips to the laundry room."
Each feature of the Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer is designed to remove guesswork and provide the right care for each load, helping families do laundry seamlessly from start to finish. Features include:
- Load & Go™ XL Plus Dispenser: Add a few extra minutes back into a busy day by skipping a step - measuring and filling detergent. Simply add detergent and fabric softener once and skip refills for 40 loads.† Automatic dispensing ensures each load gets the right amount of detergent, at the right time, giving clothing precise fabric care.
- Voice Control with Compatible Voice-Enabled Device: Coming soon in 2019, you will be able to keep up with laundry no matter what, even when in the middle of cooking dinner, with simple voice commands using a Google Assistant or an Amazon Alexa-enabled device. You will be able to access features of the Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer from the comfort of the living room using Amazon Alexa and Google Home, or Apple Watch.‡.
- Smart Laundry Capabilities with the Whirlpool® app: When enjoying time with family, consumers can still control the Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer through a smartphone with the enhanced connection features from the Whirlpool® app. Through the app, families can program their laundry cycle to get the desired outcome every time by keeping laundry moving from start to finish. Some innovative connected capabilities include:
- Launching in 2019, Task Manager: Manage laundry day from anywhere. The Whirlpool® app will allow users to assign family members tasks like transferring a load to the dryer or folding clean clothes, which they'll receive a notification about on their smart mobile devices.
- Coming soon, Amazon Dash Replenishment, allowing users to automatically reorder laundry supplies from Amazon when running low so supplies never run out.
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the brand's care-centric product innovations and to join the conversation, visit ces.whirlpool.com and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
* WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable for remote control capabilities.
† Model WFC9820H. Based on an 8-lb load.
‡ Voice control availability may vary by region.
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.
About Whirlpool Brand
For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.
