KB Home Brings Google® Partnership to Las Vegas

Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
January 9, 2019 08:05 AM EST
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that the home builder will be offering its KB Smart Home System as an included feature at two Henderson communities: Reserves and Landings at Inspirada. The KB Smart Home System, which leverages the power of Google Assistant™ to integrate a curated selection of voice- and smartphone-controlled features, will also be available as an option for all buyers who purchase a new KB home at any of the builder’s other communities in Las Vegas. For those in the market for a new home in Las Vegas, the home builder will be demonstrating the convenience and functionality of the KB Smart Home System at its Inspirada model home complex.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005245/en/
KB Home is now including its KB Smart Home package with Google Assistant in two KB Home Las Vegas communities, Reserves and Landings at Inspirada. (Photo: Business Wire)
The KB Smart Home System provides a robust ecosystem that can integrate an ever-expanding selection of compatible smart devices and features, many of which will be available at select KB Home Design Studios. Powered by Google Assistant, homeowners with the KB Smart Home System will be able to control many of the most important functions of their new home and automate routines to their individual preferences to live more comfortably and efficiently.
“We are excited to have Google as a partner and are pleased to be able to offer KB home buyers at our Reserves and Landings at Inspirada neighborhoods a smart home system that meaningfully elevates the performance of their new home,” said Brian Kunec, regional general manager for KB Home. “This partnership further advances KB Home’s position as a leader in building sustainable and intelligent homes that provide a superior degree of day-to-day personalization and comfort for our homeowners.”
KB Smart Home owners will be able to control their smart devices with spoken commands to their smart speaker or with a tap of a smartphone touchscreen, allowing them to easily perform tasks such as adjusting the temperature of their home or checking who is at the front door. The KB Smart Home System features top-of-the-line products and is designed to evolve as smart home technologies come to market, keeping the KB Smart Home owner on the leading edge of the connected home revolution.
The components of the KB Smart Home System include:
- A Google Wifi “mesh” network designed to deliver a consistently strong and secure signal throughout the home
- Two smart speakers, including a Google Home and a Google Home Mini with voice control and automation of connected devices via Google Assistant
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell
- Professional installation and integration of all devices for seamless interconnectivity by DISH Smart Home Services® after move-in
Additional smart home products that use the best of today’s advanced technologies will be available at select KB Home Design Studios. Home buyers can choose from a wide variety of options, including connected appliances, light controls, motorized window shades, door locks and more to personalize their new KB homes and create an easier, more intuitive and sustainable lifestyle.
For more information about the KB Smart Home, visit kbhome.com/kbsmarthome.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005245/en/
