PuduTech debuts HOLABOT at CES 2019, opening a new era for delivery robots

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 08:14 AM EST
PuduTech, a global leader in delivery robot industry debuted three products at CES 2019 and showed the world consumers the latest progress in delivery robot.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005436/en/
Revolutionary Building Delivery Robot "HOLABOT" is Launched. (Photo: Business Wire)
Futuristic Design
With concise design, HOLABOT features a size of 547x407x673mm, much smaller and more compact than its competitors. It has a simple flat appearance in diverse bright colors with lights on both sides and taillights in the front and rear as well as clean lateral lines presents strong visual impact with futuristic touches.
Smart Human-Robot Interaction System
HOLABOT equipped with AI speech interaction and facial recognition. It may tell direction of human faces with RGBD camera and elevate its screen to the height at which users feel comfortable to operate it; users can unlock its cabin with facial recognition. In addition, there are automated trays within the cabin that will elevate themselves for users to fetch. In short, HOLABOT optimizes both user experience and delivery security.
Multi-Floor Delivery
Embedded with prominent Internet of Things technologies, HOLABOT is universally applicable and efficient and free from elevator and access control for it may pass turnstiles and take elevators by itself. Based on the module of elevator control and the multi-floor navigation algorithm by PuduTech, the robot may navigate itself to the designated floor, thus meeting demands for multi-floor delivery and upgrading its delivery capacity from one-floor to multi-floor setting.
Fast Speed
HOLABOT is equipped with LiDAR, RGBD camera, ultrasonic sensors etc. Based on PuduTech’s cutting-edge multi-sensor fusion algorithm, SLAM algorithm and perception algorithm, its positioning accuracy can reach centimeter-level. HOLABOT can also detect obstacles at faster rate so that it can avoid obstacles more efficiently. HOLABOT can pass through a 0.6m wide aisle and circumvent obstacles quickly, and its maximum speed reaches 2m/s. Its delivery efficiency is greatly improved.
Optimal Path Planning
PuduTech’s path planning algorithm empowers HOLABOT to recognize obstacles in the path. Once encountering obstacles, the robot will work out alternative routes and select the optimal one to ensure safe and timely delivery. Multiple sensors as embedded in PUDUBOT and GAZEBOT as well as significant upgrade of motion planning make HOLABOT stand out from its competitive products.
Original Multi-Robot Dispatch System
Being the third-generation delivery robot, HOLABOT also supports PuduTech ’s multi-robot dispatch system, which allows for operation of 100 robots at the same time. HOLABOT can collect path traffic information and share it with other working robots via cloud. Moreover, multiple operating robots can move smoothly in the same or opposite direction or at intersection.
As the world's leading manufacturer of delivery robots, PuduTech has been committed to independent research and development as well as mass production since 2016. It has been focusing on exploration in the field of delivery robots and strives to become the world's leading solution provider for delivery robots and low-speed self-driving vehicles.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005436/en/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST