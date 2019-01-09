|By Business Wire
January 9, 2019
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, and CropMetrics, a leader in precision irrigation management, have announced the addition of Iteris ClearAg® smart content to CropMetrics’ irrigation management platform.
CropMetrics Selects Iteris ClearAg for Enhanced Irrigation Management
CropMetrics users, which include farmers and growers across the Central Plains and throughout the U.S., will now be able to access hyperlocal custom field modeling information based on Iteris’ state-of-the-science soil and weather data sets.
“We look forward to driving further value for CropMetrics’ dealers, other partners and grower customers with ClearAg’s hyperlocal custom field modeling,” said Nick Emanuel, founder and chief technology officer of CropMetrics. “Iteris’ ClearAg modeling technology enables our users across the Central Plains and throughout the U.S. to help with irrigation management and scheduling. We are excited that we can further strengthen our data-driven platform, allowing growers even more tools to optimize their irrigation practices.”
“We are excited to provide a valuable subset of ClearAg’s environmental and atmospheric content on a software-as-a-service basis to CropMetrics users throughout the U.S. irrigated acres,” said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. “By integrating ClearAg’s smart content, CropMetrics can now offer effective, accurate irrigation management and scheduling that complements its in-field data collection.”
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About CropMetrics, Inc.
Founded by farmer/irrigators, CropMetrics provides precision irrigation management tools as part of an advanced agronomic solution. Since 2009, CropMetrics has helped farmers irrigate confidently, profitably and sustainably through software and services including Virtual Optimizer and CropMetrics Variable Rate Irrigation. The extensive network of CropMetrics dealers and other partners provides a critical link for CropMetrics solutions and growers and their trusted advisors. The seamless integration of these services is key to helping producers increase water use efficiency, improve yields and maximize profitability. Visit CropMetrics at www.cropmetrics.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," “feels,” “plans,” "seeks," "estimates," "may," “could,” “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits and success of our ClearAg content. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ClearAg solution‘s ability to integrate and provide insights on a cost-effective basis; the future adoption of the ClearAg solution in the agribusiness markets; customer’s dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its own products and services; our ability to gain additional patent protection for our technologies and products; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
