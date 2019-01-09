Samsung's Exynos Auto V9 to Power Next-generation Platform for Audi's In-vehicle Infotainment System

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements
MISSISSAUGA, Jan. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics, a leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its first automotive-branded processor, Exynos Auto V9, has been selected to power Audi's next-generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system, which is expected to make its debut by 2021.
Exynos Auto V9 is a powerful automotive processor designed for advanced IVI systems that display content on multiple displays, providing information that assists drivers and passengers for a safer and more enjoyable in-vehicle experience. Based on cutting-edge 8-nanometer (nm) process technology, the V9 packs ARM's latest Cortex-A76 CPU cores, ARM Mali G76 GPU, premium HiFi 4 audio digital signal processor (DSP), intelligent neural processing unit (NPU), and a safety island core that supports Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-B standards. The processor also supports fast and power-efficient LPDDR4 and LPDDR5 DRAM.
"Audi thrives to bring the most exciting, yet the safest automobiles when we vision the drive of tomorrow," said Alfons Pfaller, head of Architecture & Platform Development E/E at Audi. "Samsung has been a valued technology partner over the past few years and we are extremely pleased to have the Exynos Auto V9 power our next-generation platform that will shape the future in-vehicle infotainment experiences."
"Samsung is fully committed to bringing top-of-the-line automotive processors for safer and more pleasant driving experiences," said Kenny Han, vice president of Device Solutions Division at Samsung Electronics. "We are thrilled to introduce the new Exynos Auto line of products, starting with the Exynos Auto V9, which brings powerful processing performance to the next generation of automotive in-vehicle infotainment systems while meeting the industry's strict reliability requirements."
To deliver highly immersive driving experiences, Exynos Auto V9 supports up to six displays and twelve camera connections for various sub-system content in premium IVI systems. The V9 is powered by eight Cortex-A76 cores at speeds up to 2.1 gigahertz (GHz). The GPU is arranged in three separate dedicated sets of Mali G76 GPU cores that are able to seamlessly support multiple systems such as the cluster display, central information display (CID) and rear-seat entertainment (RSE) simultaneously. For premium audio quality, the chip comes with four HiFi 4 audio processors that provide captivating audio experiences with vivid and realistic sounds.
Functional safety is especially critical when it comes to automotive components. Exynos Auto V9's embedded safety island allows real-time protection for system operations, facilitating ASIL-B requirements.
In addition, the V9 is equipped with an NPU for a digital concierge service that can intelligently manage a safer and more personalized driving environment. With incredibly fast operations, the NPU can process visual and audio data for features such as face, speech or gesture recognition.
For more information about Samsung's Exynos products, please visit http://www.samsung.com/exynos.
About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2017, Samsung ranked top 10 in Interbrand's "Best Global Brands" list, Ipsos Canada's Most Influential Brands in Canada, and Leger Marketing's Most Admired Brands in Canada. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning Hope for Children corporate giving initiatives supports public education, sustainability and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
