Samsung Announces 2019 Lifestyle TVs "The Frame" and "Serif TV" Will be on Display at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 08:30 AM EST
The Frame and Serif TV combine award-winning design with QLED picture quality and enhanced Smart features
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Canada recently announced that its new 2019 lifestyle TVs, The Frame and Serif TV, will be on display at CES 2019, the world's largest consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. The Frame and Serif TV combines award-winning and innovative design that complements the home's décor with superb QLED picture quality and Smart features to provide consumers with seamless and intuitive TV functionality.
The Frame and Serif TV, Samsung's flagship lifestyle TV line-up, go beyond the traditional concept of a TV to pieces of home décor that elevate the design of a home or living space. At CES 2019, this year's The Frame and Serif TV will be on display in the large lifestyle TV exhibition zone of Samsung's booth to showcase their innovative design, performance, and how they seamlessly blend into daily life.
"The Frame and Serif TV have been pivotal in introducing a new platform that blends the TV into Canadians' decor and everyday lives," said Pat Bugos, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Home Entertainment, Samsung Canada. "The new addition of QLED technology in our lifestyle TVs now creates an even more immersive TV viewing experience."
2019 The Frame
When it is not being used to enjoy TV or movie content, The Frame's Art Mode displays digital pieces of artwork, including paintings and pictures, to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery. In addition, The Frame's Luminance Sensor adjusts colours on-screen to fit the ambient brightness of the room, delivering the optimal settings to display artwork on screen.
This year's model of The Frame also features the pristine picture quality of QLED, which offers deeper contrasts, deeper and darker blacks and 100% colour volume with quantum dot1. With these enhancements, users can both enjoy content in premium picture quality and appreciate artwork when the TV is turned off.
In addition, The Frame's Art Store2 is building on its partnerships with some of the world's most prestigious galleries and museums by providing access to over 1,000 pieces of art. In the Art Store, masterpieces from the Uffizi Galleries in Italy, the Van Gogh Museum in The Netherlands and Te Papa in New Zealand have recently been added. Samsung will continue to expand its partnership with museums in the future to strengthen the art distribution ecosystem.
The Frame also features Bixby, Samsung's AI-powered voice control platform, transforming it into a truly Smart TV. Users can control the TV and access streaming platforms through simple voice commands giving users an enhanced content experience.
2019 Serif TV
The Serif TV was developed as an aesthetic-focused TV in collaboration with Paris-based design brothers, Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, two of the world's celebrated industrial designers that specialize in furniture. The Serif TV was granted the prestigious 2016 iF Design Award, the 2016 Wallpaper Design Award in the UK and the 2016 Good Design Award in Japan – making it the first Samsung TV to win these prestigious accolades.
The 2019 Serif TV also comes with cutting-edge QLED technology to deliver excellent picture quality. Ambient Mode, an award-winning feature in Samsung's QLED TV lineup that provides information such as news headlines and weather updates, was also added to enhance The Serif's functionality and provides the ability to display imagery or blend into the living space when the TV is turned off.
In the past, the Serif TV was sold almost exclusively in furniture shops and department stores given its focus on interior décor, but it will be available for purchase in consumer electronics retailers in 2019 as well to reach a wider base of consumers.
1
100% colour volume according to DCI-P3 Colour Space tested by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE Germany) ID.40045577. December 2017.
2
Samsung Art Store: $7.99 per month. Customers who purchase a new Frame TV are eligible for a free subscription to the Art Store for their first 6 months. Art can also be purchase a la carte.
About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2017, Samsung ranked top 10 in Interbrand's "Best Global Brands" list, Ipsos Canada's Most Influential Brands in Canada, and Leger Marketing's Most Admired Brands in Canada. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning Hope for Children corporate giving initiatives supports public education, sustainability and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada
SOURCE Samsung Electronics Canada
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST