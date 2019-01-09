Sustainalytics Acquires GES International

|By PR Newswire
January 9, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Will Offer Investors Comprehensive, Integrated Products and Services Deep into the ESG Value Chain
AMSTERDAM and STOCKHOLM and TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics, today announced it has acquired GES International, a leading global provider of engagement, screening and fiduciary voting services to institutional investors. With the two firms uniting, pension funds and asset managers now have access to a full suite of trusted, high-quality pre- and post-investment products and services. The acquisition combines Sustainalytics' market leading ESG research and ratings with GES' extensive engagement and screening services.
Over the past few years, ESG investing has gained significant momentum and become more sophisticated. Engagement on ESG issues has also increased steadily worldwide and become a more critical part of the investment value chain. GES' in-depth engagement services complement Sustainalytics' materiality-focused ESG research and ratings. The powerful combination of these best-in-class products and services offer institutional investors meaningful support both during the investment decision-making process and after they have invested in a company.
"We believe GES' proven approach to constructive issuer engagement will significantly enhance our clients' abilities to manage ESG risk, alongside improving companies' ESG performance," said Sustainalytics' CEO, Michael Jantzi. "The strengths and capabilities that our two firms bring to the global investment community comes at a critical time with engagement on ESG issues becoming a more important tool for investors in executing their ESG strategies."
Founded by Magnus Furugård and headquartered in Stockholm, GES has over 25 years of experience as a highly respected owner advocate. With offices also in Zurich, Copenhagen, London and Zielona Gora, the firm has developed deep expertise in the areas of norms-based screening, global standards engagement, stewardship and fiduciary voting services.
"As investors place an increasingly high value on constructive engagement with portfolio companies, we are delighted to join a firm as highly respected and like-minded as Sustainalytics," said GES' CEO, Hanna Roberts. "Capitalizing on Sustainalytics' rich product portfolio and extensive global footprint, we will be able to offer our clients higher-quality products and deeper international resources. Together we can better serve the growing ESG product and service needs of institutional investors."
Following the integration, Sustainalytics' will grow to 17 offices worldwide, with more than 500 team members, 200 of which are devoted to research and 20 to engagement services. Almost all of the roughly 65 GES employees, including the entire senior management team, will join Sustainalytics. The transaction was completed on January 2, 2019. Transaction details are not being disclosed.
About Sustainalytics
Sustainalytics is a leading global provider of ESG and corporate governance products and services, supporting investors around the world in the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. For over 25 years, the firm has been at the forefront of developing high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors. Today, Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading pension funds and asset managers who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. With 17 offices globally, Sustainalytics has more than 500 staff members, including over 200 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise across more than 40 industry groups. Over the last three consecutive years, investors named Sustainalytics among the top three firms for both ESG and corporate governance research in the Independent Research in Responsible Investment Survey. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.
SOURCE Sustainalytics
SOURCE Sustainalytics
