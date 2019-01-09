E2open Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Networks

|By Business Wire
E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2018 Vendor Assessment. E2open’s position is the result of IDC MarketScape’s quantitative and qualitative assessment of the capabilities and business strategies of vendors in the market relative to one another.
The IDC MarketScape’s report highlights that multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks have become a critical element for supply chains in the short and long term. According to the report, IDC predicts that “by 2020, half of the large manufacturers will have begun shifting their supply chain applications from enterprise-centric to network-centric, driving productivity gains of 2 percentage points”. This shift will continue to accelerate as companies modernize their supply chains to be more outsourced, distributed and real-time.
After a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, the IDC MarketScape identified the eight network providers to meet the criteria of broad functional supply chain expertise and significant customer bases. IDC defines a multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network as any platform that facilitates the exchange of information, transactions or both among disparate parties pertaining to the supply chain or to supply chain processes. The assessment is designed as a starting point to provide manufacturers with a short list of qualified vendors.
“The shift from enterprise-centric to network-centric is fundamentally changing how supply chains operate,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “We are quickly reaching a tipping point as companies push to better serve customers and make more profitable decisions in fast-moving markets. The days of focusing solely on that which is happening within your four walls are numbered. The IDC MarketScape’s recognition of E2open as a leader in this space, and advice to consider vendors meeting today’s needs while keeping an eye on tomorrow’s needs, validates E2open’s strategy to help customers at any stage of their supply chain journey, from taking the first step beyond spreadsheets through to digital transformation.”
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the circles. Vendor year-over-year growth rate relative to the given market is indicated by a plus, neutral or minus next to the vendor name.
About E2open
At E2open, we are creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. One that starts with the ability to sense and respond to real-time demand and supply constraints. One that brings together data from customers, channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and partners. One that enables companies to use data in real time, with cognitive artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. One that delivers all this complex information through a single pane of glass that provides a clear view across the supply and demand ecosystem. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. www.e2open.com.
