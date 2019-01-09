Citrix Presents 2019 Partner Innovation Awards

Technology has transformed nearly every aspect of our personal lives. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has recognized a group of innovators who are leveraging it to change the way we work. As part of its 2019 Partner Innovation Awards program, the company honored forward-thinking organizations who through their unique application of Citrix’s market-leading digital workspace solutions are powering better ways to get things done during its annual Summit being held this week in Orlando, Florida.

“Consumer technology has simplified our lives and made us efficient in ways we never thought possible. These same technologies can make us more productive and engaged at work,” said Craig Stilwell, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales, Citrix. “We are inspired by our innovative partners around the world who understand this and we are excited to recognize their efforts to think outside the box and deliver solutions that enable companies to unlock the potential of their people and organizations.”

The Citrix Innovation Award for Partners program is designed to recognize organizations who leverage Citrix technology to deliver solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible and enable business transformation and organizational success. Scores of nominations were received for the annual award, and based on their ability to think differently about technology, three finalists were selected, including:

DXC, a world-leading independent, end-to-end IT services company with nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries, for delivering a centralized, flexible workspace that both unites and frees users, while keeping the business in sync real-time at its customer Saab.

Inde Technology, a cloud-first specialist provider of enterprise technology solutions, for deploying a next-generation network and application delivery infrastructure for Ravensdown, a farmer-owned nutrient management co-operative that strives to provide smarter farming for a better New Zealand.

XenTegra, a leading provider of Citrix solutions across North America, for developing an end-to-end secure virtual workspace that has enabled Custom Molded Products, one of the world’s leading suppliers of pool and spa products, to expand into new global markets while offering the highest level of products and support in the industry.

Through an independent panel of judges and popular vote, DXC, was selected as the 2019 winner.

“In the true spirit of the Citrix Innovation Award for Partners, DXC used technology to reimagine IT and create new ways of working,” Stilwell said. “We congratulate them for the strategic implementation of Citrix technology for Saab and the business value and transformation they are helping them to drive.”

