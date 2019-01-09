NanoSphere Partners with Gofire to Debut DoseCode-Enabled Products in Colorado Market

|By Business Wire
NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc. (CSE:NSHS) (OTC:NSHSF), the biotechnology leader behind the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, today announced the launch of its new, DoseCode-enabled Evolve Formulas products in the Colorado market, leveraging industry-first technology from Denver-based healthcare startup Gofire.
The Gofire DoseCode is a branded QR code attached to exclusive plant-based medical products found in hundreds of retailers across Colorado. When patients download the Gofire app, they can use their phones to scan the DoseCode on Evolve Formulas products, allowing them to access and save detailed descriptions, anonymous patient reviews and ratings, complete batch and lab testing information, as well as dosing recommendations from a community of peers who are also seeking relief. Through an anonymous, secure personal profile, patients can use the app to track their own results, document their top-rated products and record dosage preferences.
“Powered by the groundbreaking NanoSphere Delivery System™, Evolve Formulas products deliver unparalleled results in precise and consistent dosages. Utilizing the Gofire DoseCode will enable Evolve patients to see firsthand our exceptional lab results and to track and build a reliable experience,” said Robert Sutton, Chairman and CEO of NanoSphere Health Sciences. “Through our complementary technologies, NanoSphere looks forward to joining Gofire in educating patients on product selection and controlled dosing to help unlock the maximum therapeutic benefits of plant-based medicine.”
DoseCode-enabled Evolve Formulas products—including the Transdermal NanoSerum™ THC and Transdermal NanoSerum™ CBD with Resveratrol—will hit dispensary shelves across Colorado next week.
NanoSphere’s Commitment to Licensing IP
NanoSphere launched its IP licensing program in 2015 and is entertaining several licensing opportunities via a rigorous evaluation process. For more information about NanoSphere’s licensing program, please visit: https://www.nanospherehealth.com/licensing/
About NanoSphere
NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc. is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. Nanosphere’s ‘Evolve Formulas’ line of products offer the world's first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statement Caution
This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
