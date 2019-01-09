Asia's Largest Licensing Show Attracts 23,000 Visitors

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 08:35 AM EST
Record Attendance as Hong Kong Creativity Goes on Show
|More than 23,000 visitors joined the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show - a record attendance.
|The inaugural DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion was a highlight at this year's show with more than 40 young Hong Kong properties exhibiting.
|Licensed character brands from around the world add colour to the Hong Kong International Licensing Show.
HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 17th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show, the world's second-largest and Asia's largest event of its kind, drew to a successful close today. The three-day fair (7-9 Jan) attracted a record attendance of more than 23,000 visitors from about 100 countries and regions. The event ran concurrently with the eighth Asian Licensing Conference (7-8 Jan), featuring some 30 speakers from renowned brands and global licensing experts.
Rapid Market Growth Drives Industry Forward
Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong said the shifting economics of global manufacturing have created challenges for industry players, with issues such as increasing protectionism and the transition to e-tailing leading many businesses to begin exploring licensing opportunities in a bid to move up the value chain.
Ms Fong noted that the licensing industry has been showing an upward trend, with global sales of licensed products reaching US$271 billion in 2017, an increase of 3.3% on the previous year. The regional story was even more impressive, with sales growing by 5.8% to US$31.6 billion and accounting for 11.6% of the world total. She added that the Mainland China market showed an increase of 10.3%, topping the world growth chart and continuing to be a significant driver of the global licensing industry.
Conference Unveils New Esports and Content Licensing Opportunities
Nancy Jiang, General Manager, Licensing, iQIYI, said: "iQIYI started business running an online video platform. We widened our business scope to develop our own content properties and build our own licensing business out of them. Our flagship competition show - The Rap of China - features the street culture of Mainland China. It has become a cultural icon of the country and the IP is generating licensing revenue for iQIYI."
Jai Wu, Head of LPL Merchandise & Licensing, Riot Games China, explained that Mainland China is now the largest esports market globally - and still rising. The mainland had 250 million esports users in 2018, after esports revenue totalled US$760 million in 2017. "We have launched a wide variety of licensing programmes, including comics, novels and a reality TV show. We are developing our esports business through cross-platform and cross-sector cooperation," said Mr Wu.
DTR (Direct-to-Retail) Talk Connects Exhibitors to Retailers
The DTR (Direct-to-Retail) Talk sessions, where successful retailers in Asia shared their IP sourcing needs and requirements for licensing cooperation, debuted at this year's conference. Amanda Yuen, Senior Manager Marketing Department Hanshin Department Store Co. Ltd, said: "Online shopping is growing fast, and in order to bring online consumers back to offline, we run activities every festive season, and cooperation with licensed characters is an effective strategy. In the past, licensing cooperation was usually led by brand owners and retailers had little say. By joining the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, we can assume a proactive role in finding partners and we have identified an interesting Hong Kong character brand for further discussion."
European Brands Come to Tap Asian Markets
First-time exhibitor MotoGP's Licensing Director of Commercial Department, Phaedra Haramis, said: "Licensing has helped transform our event IP into a lifestyle brand, which is more sustainable. MotoGP events are staged in different parts of the world, with a strong presence Europe, Japan and Thailand. This is my first time to take part in the show and I feel excited that it opens the door to huge licensing opportunities. Through the business-matching service, I am glad to be lined up with apparel manufacturers from Australia, Hong Kong, Korea, Mainland China, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam."
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Local Creative Talents Expand Business Network
"Amid strong competition, forming partnerships through licensing is the key to grow any business," said Victor Lam, Managing Director of Hong Kong exhibitor Active Works Company Limited. "We met with a Korean artist-cum-brand owner who was attracted to our cute Puzzle Bear IP through the show's business-matching service. As both parties have our own IPs and strong licensing and marketing teams, we could launch brand cooperation across regions. We have already had several rounds of negotiation."
Ellen Mok, Director of MiQi which exhibited in the inaugural DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion, said: "Our brand has collaborated with some big names to roll out jewellery and chocolate collections. Through the business-matching meeting, we were paired up with an Indonesian company which would like to engage our training services, while buyers from Singapore and Malaysia are looking to become our agency in Southeast Asia."
Concurrent Event Enriches Licensing Show
The Asian Licensing Conference ran concurrently with the Licensing Show, giving insights into the latest industry trends, including the fast-growing Asia and Mainland China markets, content licensing, esports, and legal and operational tactics. The event attracted more than 1,300 attendees from around the world.
Hong Kong International Licensing Show website: www.hktdc.com/fair/hklicensingshow-en
Asian Licensing Conference website: www.hktdc.com/fair/alc-en
Photo download: https://bit.ly/2GZnxQo
About HKTDC
Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, [email protected], LinkedIn.
Source: HKTDC
Contact:
Coco Yuen, Tel: +852 2584 4145, Email: [email protected] Christine Kam, Tel: +852 2584 4514, Email: [email protected]
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST