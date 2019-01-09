Addison, the Virtual Caregiver, Set to Debut in January at CES

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- She has a face, body and endearing personality. Meet Addison, a conversational speech interface including visual, Artificial Intelligence and ambient augmented reality, created by electronic caregiver™, a division of SameDay Security, Inc. Designed to transform the home into a fulltime health and wellness environment, Addison appears on 15-inch media screens throughout a residence and provides support to consumers with features including medication management, care plan adherence, social experiences and emergency response.
What began as a futuristic concept for Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SameDay Security, Inc., quickly became reality with the design, innovation and creation of Addison Care™. "We wanted to give new life to voice-based virtual assistants in a way that dramatically expands the utility of voice platforms, while significantly enhancing the user experience. Addison will transform the way people interact with technology. She uniquely inspires a feeling of affection, helping people connect and better embrace their new tech," Dohrmann said.
Built using Amazon Sumerian, a service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that helps organizations create and run virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and 3D applications quickly and easily without requiring any specialized programming or 3D graphics expertise, the team at electronic caregiver™ was able to bring to life something others thought impossible. They sing the praises of Sumerian saying it changed the way and speed at which they were able to develop Addison. "Having a web-based platform like Sumerian that will host the complexity of artwork, skill and technology behind Addison has already set us apart," says Joseph Baffoe, company President of SameDay Security, Inc. "What used to take us months or even years to create, now takes a matter of days. Amazon Sumerian has saved time and millions of dollars and can be credited with enabling us to create Addison."
With the significant growth of the aging population, Addison has set her sights on creating an enjoyable user experience in the home, while also helping to shoulder some of the burden home healthcare is experiencing. High costs and low employee retention are two of the consistent pains in home healthcare. "10,000 people turn 65 every day and of the people needing home healthcare, only about 3% can afford it," said Dohrmann. "We are encouraged that we will be the option these companies are able to provide to a prospective client who otherwise would have been turned away."
Imagine a 3D, crystal clear health professional and personal assistant in your home. Though she lives with you, Addison is presented in stunning scenes and interactive environments that develop over time and are uniquely targeted to you and your needs. Her features, combined with just a one-hour set up time, will make Addison a staple in home technology. "Addison powered by Sumerian are cutting-edge interactive solutions that can transform home and healthcare. Addison Care represents a quantum leap forward in addressing the medical, financial, and social realities of an aging population and their caregivers," stated Mark Francis, Head of Product Marketing for Amazon Sumerian, AWS.
Addison currently provides peace of mind with immediate response to emergencies. She monitors vitals via Bluetooth devices while also providing a demonstration. Addison assists with nutrition, weight loss goals, plans of care management, examinations and monitored medication reminders. She even assesses movement and changes in gait during your day-to-day activities to evaluate your risk of falling, all while working to check health status for trends of improvement or decline.
The future looks bright for Addison Care™ and the features that we can expect in the future. "People have always wondered what voice assistants might look like in the real world, and we're going to show them at CES in January," said Dohrmann. The company is actively applying features to provide a better user experience for accessing local business services, transportation, physician-on-demand and environmental information. "We want Addison to be the total package – including home healthcare, rehabilitation support, fitness programs, virtual companionship and social engagement with peers," said Dohrmann. "Addison is already remarkable, but we're going to continue innovating and researching to continuously create a superior in-home experience."
In preparation for CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, new disclosures and websites are scheduled to go live in late December 2018. Until recently, most of Addison has been confidential.
Consumer Electronics Show; January 8-11, 2019
Booth: Sands Convention Center Halls A-D – 42142
About SameDay Security, Inc. and Electronic Caregiver
SameDay Security (SDS) is one of the fastest growing monitored technology providers in the U.S. and one of only a handful of nationwide service providers. Known as electronic caregiver™ and founded in 2009, SDS currently provides automated home care solutions and safety devices nationwide to thousands of clients. SDS has invested over $35,000,000 in patient screenings, research and development. SDS will disclose a new capital offering after CES to fuel new product launches and expansion. SDS has developing contracts with hundreds of home care partners across America who will participate in Addison Care™ marketing to their clients. New clinical trials are scheduled with G60 Trauma of Phoenix, Arizona, involving 500 patients over 3 years to determine the impact on patient outcomes, cost reduction, lower hospitalization, chronic disease management and long-term care. electronic caregiver™ employs over 70 employees and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. www.electroniccaregiver.com
About Amazon Sumerian
Amazon Sumerian is a browser-based authoring tool from AWS designed to create and run for the development and publishing of AR, VR and 3D applications. Using Amazon Sumerian, developers and designers can build immersive apps quickly and easily without requiring any specialized programming or 3D graphics expertise. Experiences built with Sumerian are designed to be embedded into a web page or be consumed on popular hardware such as HTC Vive and HTC Vive Pro, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. For more information, visit https://aws.amazon.com/sumerian.
Media Contact: Nathan Kramer; [email protected] or 575-202-2081
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addison-the-virtual-caregiver-set-to-debut-in-january-at-ces-300775349.html
SOURCE Electronic Caregiver
