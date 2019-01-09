Businessolver Announces Vision 2019 Tour

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 9, 2019 09:00 AM EST
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology, continues its annual event series for clients and key partners with Vision 2019. Events will take place in Scottsdale (March 28-29), Charlotte (May 9-10), and Chicago (June 13-14). Vision 2019 will be held at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, while the Charlotte and Chicago events will take place at the Ritz-Carlton in each city.
This year's theme is "Empowering the Greatness of HR," and Businessolver has designed a robust array of sessions and activities to inspire C-suite leaders and HR professionals. With every passing year, the strategic role of Human Resources grows in importance and scope, and at Vision 2019 participants will discover how they can leverage employee benefits to deliver outcomes that achieve their organization's goals.
"The right benefits and benefits technology can make the difference between successful initiatives and a missed opportunity," says Businessolver President and CEO Jon Shanahan. "We are eager to share insights and empower HR professionals at all levels to navigate today's challenging labor market and drive measurable outcomes for their organizations."
Insights for Driving Business Outcomes
These two-day events will feature an educational benefits communications workshop in the morning on opening day and a product training session on day two that will allow hands-on interaction with key aspects of the Benefitsolver® platform. The agenda also includes thought-provoking and empowering sessions on ways that HR can deliver on organizations' objectives, such as a market landscape update from Jon Shanahan, new and upcoming product innovations, client panels on best practices, and compliance updates. The results of the 2019 State of Workplace Empathy Study, Businessolver's fourth annual, will also be revealed at the events.
Additionally, Carol Harnett is this year's keynote speaker for Vision 2019. A widely respected writer, speaker, consultant, and trendspotter, Carol is an expert in the fields of employee benefits, health and productivity management, health and performance innovation, and value-based health. Ms. Harnett has been a keynote speaker at several important HR conferences such as the Health & Benefits Leadership Conference, Disability Management Employer Coalition, and Employer Health Coalition.
"Human resource professionals are strategic partners in their organizations and bring value by matching the human side of the workplace with real-world business goals," says Harnett. "Benefits are crucial to these objectives and we can help HR leaders and professionals anticipate and act on key trends to meet the needs of their organizations."
For Vision 2019, Businessolver is pleased to partner with leading providers in the employee benefits field including Visionary sponsors Allstate/InfoArmor and Discovery Benefits, Innovator sponsors AFLAC and Voya, and Leader sponsors Unum, Cigna, MetLife, Transamerica, Ultimate Software, and The Hartford.
About Vision 2019
Vision 2019 events bring together like-minded HR professionals, thought leaders, and the Businessolver community to discuss key trends in the benefits industry today and communicate a clear vision for the future. Attendees in all three locations (Scottsdale, Charlotte, and Chicago) will get immersed in deep discussions and strategy sessions on benefits administration best practices, employee engagement, effective workforce communications, artificial intelligence and machine learning, consumer accounts administration, regulatory compliance, and more. They'll also receive an exclusive inside look at Businessolver's business and product roadmap, including select access to experience new system updates before they go live to the public. Agenda, registration, and travel details for all three Vision 2019 events is available at www.businessolver.com/vision-2019.
About Businessolver
Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.
Media Contact
Kristin Korzen
[email protected]
312-233-1278
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/businessolver-announces-vision-2019-tour-300775229.html
SOURCE Businessolver
