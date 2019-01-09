STRATACACHE to Debut Advanced Shopper Marketing Technology Driving Retail Transformation at NRF's Big Show 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019
DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE will feature new marketing technology that drives retail transformation in booth #3921 at NRF 2019: Retail's Big Show, featuring technology, professional services and retail expertise found across the STRATACACHE family of companies. On display in the 3,000+ square foot space will be immersive in-store shopping solutions that bring customers into the brick-and-mortar store and deliver an informative, personal experience through an extensive array of technology — including digital signs, augmented and virtual reality, mobile sensors, computer vision technology and artificial intelligence. The booth also features demonstrations and discussions of emerging tech such as automated service robotics and multi-user virtual reality for assisted or considered design. STRATACACHE is in booth #3921 at NRF 2019, being held January 13-15 in New York.
Booth highlights include:
Shopper and store operations dashboards: In today's retail environment, it's more important than ever to have real-time access to business-critical information wherever and whenever needed. An extensive display of dashboards, showing deep shopper and operational insights tied to each shopping experience, is included in a "back of house" area of the booth. Experts will show retailers and brands how to leverage the power of real-time retail analytics, mobile sensors and artificial intelligence, using STRATACACHE's in-house platforms from Walkbase and X2O Media, to inform and optimize the in-store experience and increase sales.
In-booth theater featuring:
Daily Transformation Talks featuring 15-minute presentations that highlight insights from retail industry experts both inside and outside the STRATACACHE family. Topics include retail analytics and proximity marketing, getting online in the store and what to look out for in the world of emerging technology.
Virtual reality shopping demonstrations running continually throughout the show. These live demos show practical, multi-user, real-time, collaborative VR and will highlight use cases for: considered design, virtual inventory, collaborative consumer engagement, internal workflows for pre-visualization, sales engagement possibilities, concepts for flagship enterprise-level immersive interactive experiences and experiential destinations.
John Batchelor Show podcast recording, January 14 at 11 a.m.: Veteran WABC Host John Batchelor will interview retail technology experts live in the STRATACACHE booth, capturing the discussions for future broadcasts of The John Batchelor Show, a breaking-news program that focuses on a wide range of topics including global politics, economics and hard sciences. At NRF, the conversations will dive into how deep tech is evolving the retail landscape to thrive in the age of Amazon. Learn more at www.johnbatchelorshow.com and @batchelorshow.
Guided shopping experiences, focusing on value-add narratives for retailers and marketers:
Personalization at Scale—The advent of social media influence has evolved and shaped the way we shop online, and our fashion-focused solution leans into this behavior and makes it more actionable by bringing it into a retail environment, allowing for the best of both worlds. Using a touchscreen display, shoppers browse, curate and choose the looks they like, and immediately try on, share or buy with one tap.
Automation—STRATACACHE has integrated ordering kiosks with facial recognition technology and a robotic cocktail machine to create a memorable, streamlined ordering experience. After choosing or designing a favorite drink from our self-ordering kiosks, featuring our own commercial-grade tablets, the robot gets to work preparing the order. By automating certain tasks in the customer experience, sales associates are free to concentrate on shopper interaction and store operations.
Assisted Selling—This solution focuses on two key areas that drive the in-store experience — clarity when comparing products and delivery of a personalized, memorable shopping trip. Our tablet-based experience streamlines product discovery for the shopper, offering unobtrusive upsell opportunities throughout the experience. The solution also provides a tool for sales associates to have insight into the shopper's preferences before offering assistance, ultimately delivering a concierge-level shopping experience.
Customer Loyalty—We're evolving the drive thru, providing convenience and improving speed of service for loyalty app users in a retail pharmacy environment. Using digital displays along with sensor and voice technology, our smart drive thru solution identifies app users and delivers a personalized experience to loyal customers, building a stronger relationship with the customer and inspiring repeat visits. Digital displays help associates prepare orders while customer-facing displays deliver a guided experience, presenting medication details and prescription reminders during dwell time.
See full details, including the three-day Transformation Talks schedule, at www.stratacache.com/NRF-2019.
About STRATACACHE
STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.
