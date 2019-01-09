Premise Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the leading direct health care company, today announced its electronic health record Epic has earned Certified status for information security from HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's electronic health record has met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Premise in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"As Premise embraces technology to enhance the quality of health care and create a seamless member experience, we will continue to make privacy and security top strategic priorities across the entire organization," said CEO Stu Clark, Premise Health. "Our clients and members trust us with their information, and we are committed not only to having the best data security, compliance, and risk management infrastructure to protect it, but also to integrating that focus into every department and team, from legal and human resources to sales and strategy."
Premise's achievement of third-party validated HITRUST CSF Certified status marks the completion of the large-scale migration of its wellness centers to the Epic electronic health record, a transition that began in 2017. The company previously held HITRUST CSF status for its former electronic health record.
"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."
Both the decision to transition to Epic, and to pursue a second HITRUST CSF certified status, reflect an organizational commitment to enhance health care for clients, members, and their families, according to Joey Johnson, Premise's chief information security officer.
"Premise is at the forefront of health care, working to increase access, enhance continuity, and ultimately improve outcomes," he said. "As we work with many of the country's most innovative and advanced organizations, this position at the forefront of health care requires us to also be at the forefront of security and information privacy standards, to mitigate risk while safely collecting, analyzing, and sharing the data required to achieve our vision for the future.
We're proud of this accomplishment, which was achieved with no material deficiency findings, and grateful to our clients, whose collective security expertise and knowledge inform our approach and challenge us to improve and excel."
Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Premise Health manages more than 600 wellness centers across 44 states and Guam. It serves more than 275 of the nation's leading employers, including a significant number of Fortune 1000 companies.
ABOUT PREMISE HEALTH
Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare company pioneering new models to deliver powerfully effortless healthcare. With more than 50 years of experience, Premise Health delivers unmatched quality, access and value through more than 600 wellness centers in 44 states and Guam. The company serves more than 275 of the nation's most innovative organizations, including a significant number of Fortune 1000 companies.
Premise Health believes that the future of healthcare is unrivaled access to phenomenal care that costs less for clients, members and their dependents. It delivers that future today through three access points – onsite health, nearsite health, and 24/7 virtual health. It also serves as the healthcare gateway for members and dependents, connecting them not only to its own robust and comprehensive provider network but also to the broader healthcare ecosystem. The result is a member experience that makes it easy to be seen anytime and anywhere.
For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.
