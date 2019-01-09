ALM Intelligence Positions Trianz as a 'Leader' in its Vanguard Report on IT Operations Consulting

|By PR Newswire
Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has been designated a 'Leader' by ALM Intelligence in its Vanguard Report on IT Operations Consulting 2018. This recognition corroborates the efficacy of Trianz' approach towards IT operations (ops) consulting - that of helping business and technology leaders drive digital transformation through simple, but effective techniques.
ALM Intelligence (previously known as Kennedy Consulting) is a division of the US-headquartered media conglomerate ALM Media LLC. It provides proprietary market reports and analysis, rating guides, prospecting tools, surveys and rankings to legal, consulting, and benefits decision makers seeking to overcome critical business challenges.
Commenting on Trianz' selection as a consulting firm that is leading the charge in the IT ops consulting space, Laura Becker, Analyst at ALM Intelligence's Management Consulting Research and author of the report said, "Trianz' approach to IT operations consulting stands out for its focus on helping business and technology leaders drive transformation through simple, yet effective techniques to simplify IT operations management (ITOM). The firm's aim is to enable enterprises to seamlessly transition into digital organizations."
"Trianz is highly focused on the cloud, analytics, digitalization, infrastructure and security paradigms, with services ranging across research, strategy, process and technology consulting, and managed services. The strategic acquisitions made over time have allowed Trianz to further expand its expertise and deepen its portfolio in management consulting and technology services," she added.
In a statement detailing the role Trianz consultants play in helping enterprises enhance IT operations, Co-Presidents Rollen Roberson and Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, said, "For us at Trianz, being conferred with this distinction ratifies the premise of our IT Operations Consulting - 'simplifying IT Operations Management (ITOM).' It also validates the effectiveness of our cutting-edge research in emerging technologies, such as RPA and AI, that we leverage to help CIOs and CTOs navigate and adopt enhancements to improve IT operational efficiency."
Trianz helps businesses to transition into digital enterprises through its five practice areas -- Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure, and Security. The IT Operations Consulting function is part of the 300-member-strong Infrastructure Management Group which also includes IT Operations Management, Enterprise Service Management, Infrastructure Management, Infrastructure Analytics, AI for IT Operations, and Advisory/Managed Services.
About ALM Intelligence
ALM Intelligence provides accurate and reliable market sizing and forecasts on consulting services worldwide, needs-analysis and vendor profiling for buyers of consulting services, timely and insightful intelligence on the top consulting firms in their respective markets, and operational benchmarks that measure consulting performance. ALM Intelligence's research spans multiple service areas, client vertical industries, and geographies. Our analysts provide expert commentary at consulting industry events worldwide, and offer custom research for Management Consulting and IT Services firms. More information about ALM Intelligence is available at www.alm.com/intelligence/industries-we-serve/consulting-industry/.
About Trianz
Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.
Media Contact:
Prashant Bhavaraju
Vice President - Marketing
[email protected]
+1-408-387-5800
