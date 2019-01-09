Saba Software Named a Dec. 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Vendor

|By PR Newswire
Distinction based on 2018 Gartner Peer Insights end-user ratings and feedback in the Talent Management Suite category
DUBLIN, CA, le 9 janv. 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Saba Software Inc. announced today it's been named a Dec. 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Talent Management Suites. Saba's recognition in the Gartner Customers' Choice program is based on reviews submitted by verified end-user professionals, and considers both the number of customer reviews and the overall user ratings. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction reflects vendor partnership, and talent management solution flexibility, depth and breadth.
"We're especially proud to be recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice because it's based exclusively on customer feedback," said Karen Williams, Saba EVP of Products & Customer Success. "Saba is passionate about delivering value to our customers and creating strong partnerships, no matter where an organization is on their talent development journey. We're excited to continue creating better experiences for people at work, and helping HR and talent leaders prove their impact to the business."
As of December 21, 2018 on Gartner Peer Insights, Saba was rated 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Talent Management Suites market based on 111 verified ratings. Saba's end-user reviews came from talent leaders across organizations of all sizes and industries, highlighting company partnership, solution ease of use, flexibility and depth of functionality across all areas of talent management:
- "Saba's slogan is "Put Your People in the Driver's Seat of their Development Experience". I feel like their own description of their products pretty accurately summarizes the way I feel about it. Saba is an all-in-one solution to track and manage employee development over time. To categorize the features, Saba is of great help with performance, engagement, recruiting, and workforce planning" – Human Resources Services Specialist in the services industry
- "[Saba] has been exceptional to work with throughout our entire process. They worked with us through implementation to customize our process and ensure the technology was functioning in a way that best met our needs. They have incredible client support post implementation… I cannot say enough about the level of attention and service provided by Saba." – Director of Talent Development in the finance industry
- "Saba has provided us to integrate a number of areas into one system: learning, performance and talent... The decision to go with Saba was easy. They offered all this at a cost that was very reasonable. We were able to replace our prior LMS with an integrated talent management system, expand our capabilities, provide a consistent user experience, and all at a lower cost." – Director, Learning and Development in healthcare
- "Saba provided support from the start. The contacts I had from the start helped all the way from the RFP process to post implementation. That continuity was important to us because it felt like I didn't have to keep explaining my environment to a new department...Even three years later a few still reach out to make sure things are going well and offer support. I feel like they truly mean it when they say they build relationships with their customers." – Sr. Learning and Talent Development Specialist in the retail industry
Earlier this year, Saba was recognized by Gartner analysts as a Visionary in the September 2018 Magic Quadrant for Talent Management Suites for the Saba Cloud and Saba TalentSpace platforms.
Additional Resources
To learn how leading organizations like BJC Healthcare, Dell, and Hyatt, use Saba's solutions to support their talent development strategy, visit the customer success section of the company's website.
For more information on Saba's talent development solutions, visit: https://www.saba.com/products.
About Peer Insights
Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.Customer Comments
Disclaimers
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates. Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Saba
At Saba, we know that the success of any business starts with its people. We also know that people need a different kind of environment to bring their best to work every day. So we created that environment – one that's built on strategy, aligned to goals and designed for humans. An environment where people and teams are in the driver's seat of their own experience. Where development is part of their day, every day. And where deep performance insight connects people to business success. Thousands of customers worldwide, in virtually every industry, count on Saba to engage their people, connect their teams, and get the critical insight they need to prove the impact of talent on business success. For more information, visit www.saba.com.
