2U, Inc. and Tufts University School of Medicine Partner to Deliver New Online Graduate Degrees in Health Informatics & Analytics and Public Health


|January 9, 2019 09:00 AM EST
BOSTON and LANHAM, Md., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced a new partnership with Tufts University School of Medicine to deliver two online graduate degrees. [email protected], a Master of Health Informatics and Analytics, and [email protected], a Master of Public Health (MPH), will be delivered online for health IT and public health professionals worldwide. Together, these degrees will represent a new Domestic Graduate Program (DGP) for 2U.
"Since joining the Tufts community over 20 years ago, I've watched our enrollment grow substantially as we've added new stand-alone degrees, dual offerings, and other unique opportunities for students to gain a top-tier educational experience. As the world changes, we do too, and 2U's commitment to achieving outcomes in digital education made them the ideal partner as we work to meet the unique needs of today's graduate student," said Aviva Must, Ph.D., dean of public health at Tufts School of Medicine.
An increasingly data-driven healthcare system has increased the need for more health innovators who have the ability to analyze data to understand and improve human health. This degree will reach a new subset of professional learners in and beyond Boston in a complex industry where the power of health data has never been greater. [email protected] is expected to launch in 2019.
The online MPH will focus on preparing public health practitioners to address some of the toughest health challenges facing society today. Students will pursue rigorous foundational coursework with the ability to customize their studies in the areas of behavioral science and health communication, epidemiology and biostatistics, health services management and policy, or nutrition. [email protected] is expected to launch in 2020.
"The Tufts reputation speaks for itself, and we are proud to expand our relationship with this iconic institution as they continue to embrace digital education and 2U's commitment to delivering outstanding outcomes for their students," said 2UGrad President Andrew Hermalyn. "These new degree offerings will provide an opportunity for future health pioneers and change agents to obtain a Tufts education while continuing to serve the communities in which they live."
2U also partners with Tufts University to deliver an online Master of Global Business Administration and [email protected], online graduate degrees by The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and the Tufts University School of Arts and Sciences Department of Education, respectively.
About Tufts University School of Medicine
Tufts School of Medicine is an international leader in medical and population health education and advanced research. It emphasizes rigorous fundamentals in a dynamic learning environment to educate physicians, scientists, and public health professionals to become leaders in their fields. The School of Medicine is renowned for excellence in education in general medicine, the biomedical sciences, and public health, as well as for research at the cellular, molecular, and population health level. It is affiliated with more than 20 teaching hospitals and health care facilities. The School of Medicine undertakes research that is consistently rated among the highest in the nation for its effect on the advancement of medical and prevention science.
About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
We believe there should be no back row in higher education. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been improving lives by powering the world's best digital education. As a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities, we build, deliver, and support online graduate programs and certificates for working adults. Our industry-leading short courses, offered by GetSmarter, are designed to equip lifelong learners with in-demand career skills. To learn more about 2U and No Back Row, visit 2U.com.
