South Korea Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Market Expected to Reach KRW 22,000 Billion by 2022 Owing to Massive Growth in EV Sales and Rising Project Based Demand From the ESS Sector: Ken Research

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 09:00 AM EST
GURUGRAM, India, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- Korea's Green Energy Policy is likely to contribute to growth in demand for lithium ion batteries through increase in supporting EV infrastructure and EV and ESS (Energy Storage System) subsidies.
- Rising production and demand for EVs expected to augment growth in the market.
- Growth in ESS sector in South Korea will also contribute to the lithium ion cell and battery market in South Korea.
Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles: Lithium ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicles and have slowly been replacing lead acid batteries. EV sales in South Korea, including EV, PHE and HEV, have been projected to grow from 121,812 units in 2018 to 423,448 units in 2022, registering a strong CAGR of 36.5% in the coming 5 years. This high demand for EVs will stem from the subsidies that the government is providing to the buyers through its own differentiated subsidy system as well as through the application avenue of Korea Environment Corporation. Adding to this is the growing infrastructure of electric vehicle charging stations and falling prices of EVs on an overall level. This expansion in demand for EVs will raise demand for lithium ion batteries, thus augmenting growth in the market.
(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )
Growth in the ESS Sector in South Korea: In 2017, KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation) became the world's largest operator of ESS for frequency regulation with a total capacity of 376 MW at 13 sites across the country. South Korea is gradually making the shift towards renewable energy from fuel based energy in line with its Green Energy Policy. Future pathways under the scheme include energy reforms such as price discounts for 10 years for ESS using companies and permitting ESS trading to promote investment of KRW 40 billion in addition to intensive support for the green energy industry. This is likely to augment the market through project based demand for lithium ion batteries. Provision of both ESS consumer and ESS producer based subsidies by the government will encourage a shift on part of the industrial and commercial sectors as well. Deployment of lithium ion batteries for ESS projects such as the Ulsan project will also augment growth in the market.
Future EV Trends and Developments (Saean Motors): In CY'2017, a Korean start up, Saean Motors released Korea's first electric 3 wheeler vehicle which costs between KRW 6 million to KRW 8 million and uses either lithium ion or lithium polymer batteries. If the government subsidy of KRW 5 million per vehicle is included, the WID-U becomes much more reasonably priced. WID-U sales are expected to increase in the future due to changing demographics and the growing trend of ordering food, especially online. This is likely to lead to a rise in demand for lithium ion batteries as it is one of the major raw materials utilized in manufacturing of electric vehicles.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "South Korea Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Market Outlook to 2022 - by Type of Batteries (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO and Others), Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, 10,000-60,000 mAh and More than 60,000 mAh) and Application Areas (Consumer Electronics, ESS/UPS, Automotive Sector, Industrial Sector and Others)" believe that investing in promotions and marketing of lithium ion cells and batteries and partnering with the government on ESS and EV projects can aid the companies in the lithium ion cell and battery market in South Korea.
The lithium ion cell and battery market in South Korea is expected to register a positive CAGR of 15.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2022. Increased reach of the government's Green Energy Policy and establishment of partnerships by companies with the government for its projects will augment the growth in the market.
For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/energy-and-utilities/power/south-korea-lithium-ion-cell-battery-market/175019-103.html
Keywords
- South Korea Lithium Ion Battery
- Global Lithium Ion Battery
- South Korea Lithium Ion Ecosystem
- Manufacturing Lithium Ion Batteries
- Lithium Ion Battery Anode Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Cathode Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Electrolyte Market
- Lithium Ion Battery Separator Market
- Lithium ion Materials Major Manufacturers Korea
- Cathode Major Manufacturers Korea
- Anode Major Manufacturers Korea
- Electrolyte Major Manufacturers Korea
- Separator Major Manufacturers Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Type Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Capacity Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Application Korea
- Lithium Ion Consumer Electronics Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery ESS/UPS Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Automotive Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Industrial Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Exports Korea
- Lithium Ion Battery Imports Korea
- Lithium Ion Cell Trends Korea
- Lithium Ion Cell Developments Korea
- Lithium Ion Cell Issues Korea
- Lithium Ion Cell Challenges Korea
- South Korea Lithium Ion Regulations
- South Korea Lithium Ion SWOT
- Lithium Ion Battery Cost Korea
- Decision Making Lithium Ion Korea
- South Korea Lithium Ion Competition
- EV Segment Asian Players Korea
- South Korea Lithium Ion Company
- South Korea Lithium Ion Future
- South Korea Green Energy Policy
- Lithium Ion Recommendations Korea
Key Segments Covered
- Market Segmentation
- By Battery Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide and Others)
- By Power Capacity (0-3000 mAh, 3000-10,000 mAh, 10,000-60,000 mAh and More than 60,000 mAh)
- By Application Areas (Consumer Electronics, ESS/UPS, Automotive Sector, Industrial Sector, and Others)
Key Target Audience
- Manufacturers of Batteries
- Distributors of Batteries
- Battery Assemblers
- Telecom Companies
- Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles
- Consumer Electronics Manufacturers
- Importers of Batteries
- Governmental Departments
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period - 2012-2017
- Forecast Period - 2018-2022
Companies Covered:
- Samsung SDI Company Limited
- LG Chem Limited
- SK Innovation Company Limited
- Kokam Company Limited
- Enertech International, Inc.
- Routejade
Related Reports
China Lithium Ion Battery Market Outlook To 2022 - By Application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage And Energy Storage), By Type (Ternary, Lithium-Ion Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide And Others), By Shape (Square Shaped, Cylindrical And Soft Pack Battery)
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lithium Ion Battery market in China. The report focuses on overall market size for lithium-ion battery market in China, market segmentation by application (Consumer Electronics, Power Storage and Energy Storage), by type of battery (Ternary, Lithium-Ion Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide and Others), by shape of battery (Square Shaped, Cylindrical and Soft Pack Battery). The report also covers the overall trade scenario, SWOT, decision making process, competitive landscape and growth drivers and trends and government role and regulations. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the China Lithium-ion Battery market.
India Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Market Outlook to 2023 - by Type of Battery (LFP, NMC, LCO, MCA and Others), By Application (Consumer Appliances, Telecom Towers and Services, Industrial Application, Automotive and Others) and By Power Capacity
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lithium Ion Cell and Battery market in India. The report focuses on the Type of Battery, Area of Application and Power capacity of the batteries. The report also covers Investment Model, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Development, Issues and Challenges, Competition Scenario, Decision making process and the Future outlook of the Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Market.
Contact Us:
Ankur Gupta
Ken Research Pvt Ltd, Head Marketing
[email protected]
+91-9015378249
SOURCE Ken Research
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST