Age of Learning Brings the Largest Collection of National Geographic Kids Digital Books Available Anywhere to Online Library ReadingIQ™

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 9, 2019 09:02 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading education innovator Age of Learning, Inc., today announced that with more than 500 National Geographic Kids titles, the company's digital library ReadingIQ contains the publisher's largest digital book collection for kids available anywhere. To celebrate the launch of the tenth title in the publisher's wildly popular original Weird But True series, ReadingIQ features Weird But True! 10: 350 Outrageous Facts, a digital exclusive, along with the complete original series.
"We are thrilled to partner with Age of Learning on ReadingIQ and ABCmouse. They have made reading and learning more accessible than ever to parents, teachers, and kids around the world," said Rachel Graham, Senior Director of Digital Book Publishing at National Geographic. "Releasing the tenth installment in the original Weird But True series is a big milestone for us, and we're proud to be commemorating it with ReadingIQ. As the series has shown, the world can be a pretty wacky place, and we're excited to be able to help kids explore it with this partnership."
Weird But True has been National Geographic Kids magazine's most popular feature since it debuted in 2004. The Weird But True book series, now in its tenth year, covers subjects kids love to learn about, including science, space, weather, geography, food, and pop culture, presented with fascinating photos and illustrations. The newest installment, Weird But True! 10, is only available in digital format through ReadingIQ.
"Helping kids discover books that spark their interests and engage their imaginations is key to growing successful readers," said Doug Dohring, founder and CEO of Age of Learning. "Bringing the largest collection of National Geographic Kids digital books, including the great Weird But True series, to ReadingIQ is an enormous benefit to young readers, families, and teachers, providing many hundreds of hours of quality, diverse, and engaging content."
ReadingIQ was developed using the same research-based, educator-led approach of ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy and offers access to many thousands of fiction and non-fiction titles for children 12 and under. Weird But True adds another popular series to ReadingIQ's world-class offerings, including other National Geographic Kids books, Caldecott and Newbery award winners, the complete Boxcar Children series, Curious George, and more than 1,000 exclusive titles. The entire ReadingIQ library is easily searchable by topic and leveled with both the Guided Reading and Lexile® systems, so that children can find titles that match their interests and reading ability.
Available at no cost for use in classrooms, ReadingIQ lets teachers assign an entire reading level of books to each student to access at home. A subscription is not required for children to access teacher-assigned books at home. Families who would like full home access to the entire ReadingIQ library can subscribe for less than $5 a month or $30 a year.
ReadingIQ is available in the Apple App Store and via Google Play, or at www.ReadingIQ.com.
About Age of Learning, Inc.
Age of Learning is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Founded in 2007 and based in Los Angeles, the company blends educational expertise, innovative technology and insightful creativity to bring learning to life. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a research-validated, comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children in their homes, in more than 100,000 classrooms, and in thousands of public libraries. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
About National Geographic
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure, and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic's media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children's media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation, and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.
Contact
Amanda Jones
[email protected]
801.461.9777
Ann Day
[email protected]
202.912.6712
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/age-of-learning-brings-the-largest-collection-of-national-geographic-kids-digital-books-available-anywhere-to-online-library-readingiq-300775432.html
SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.
