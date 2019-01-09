Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply Enhances Digital and Fulfillment Capabilities with New Commerce Platform and OMS

|By Business Wire
OrderDynamics, a TECSYS company, and Luminos Labs today announced that Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, a one-stop shop for all things ranch and outdoor-related, has implemented an updated digital commerce platform and order management solution (OMS). The partnership between OrderDynamics and Luminos Labs, announced in 2017, allows Murdoch’s to deliver an enhanced digital experience to its shoppers, while improving shipping speed and order consolidation.
Online and throughout 31 stores located in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and Nebraska, customers visit Murdoch’s to buy what they need for an active lifestyle. Be that tools and hardware, power equipment, pet supplies, sporting goods or home and garden essentials, Murdoch’s offers a host of eclectic products in its family-friendly stores. Now, with the new solution, Murdoch’s provides customers with a similar welcoming and a seamless experience when they shop online.
“At Murdoch’s, we are devoted to three hard-working, honest ideals: carry lots of down-to-earth merchandise, be a place that the whole family loves to visit, and let our gratitude for our customers be evident in every interaction,” said Teresa Harting, CMO at Murdoch’s. “Upgrading our digital solutions allows us to carry out those ideals, not just in our stores, but across every customer touchpoint, from browsing online to placing and fulfilling an order.”
The partnership will also provide a better experience for beekeepers. Whether it’s for the sweet honey they produce, the pollination of crops on small-scale hobby farms or the beeswax that can be turned into candles or lotions, a growing demand for bees exists. Murdoch’s is proud to sell live bees, and now through its partnership with OrderDynamics and Luminos Labs, customers can reserve and pay for bees and receive timely and relevant updates on the delivery of their bees.
“Selling bees is a unique feature of the Murdoch’s business, and having a system to optimize the process of purchasing, order processing and automated, timely customer communications is important,” said Harting. “The ability to pre-order bees has always been a challenge for us with multiple manual, unscalable processes. With this solution, everything is incorporated into the system and is seamless for the customer and our operations teams to use.”
Murdoch’s also updated its eCommerce platform with Episerver, a global software company offering web content management, digital commerce and digital marketing. As a valued partner of both Luminos Labs and OrderDynamics, Episerver provides a pathway to retail success with a site experience known to please customers.
“Murdoch’s sells a wide range of products and whether it is live bees or power equipment, we are glad to provide an OMS that fully supports the business,” said Nick McLean, president at OrderDynamics. “Selling bees is truly a one-of-a-kind need, and we’re confident that Murdoch’s now has the ability to support a swarm of orders.”
“Murdoch’s is focused on increasing capacity, conversion rate and average order value for its expansive customer base,” said Radu Munteanu, founder and CEO at Luminos Labs. “We are excited to see the continued growth of the business as it capitalizes on our technology, along with OrderDynamics’ advanced OMS.”
To learn more about OrderDynamics, schedule a meeting or stop by Booth #240 at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, Jan. 13-15 in NYC.
About OrderDynamics
OrderDynamics, a TECSYS company, develops the world’s leading Out-of-the-Box Distributed Order Management Technology. Powering retail fulfillment, the company helps clients make omni-channel retail a reality. OrderDynamics enables retail options like Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS | Click & Collect), ship-to-store, and ship-from-store; creating seamless shopping experiences. Iconic brands like Speedo, Boardriders, Columbia Sportswear, JYSK, Princess Auto, Crabtree and Evelyn, and Browns Shoes use OrderDynamics’ technology across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.orderdynamics.com.
OrderDynamics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TECSYS, Inc. TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equip its customers to succeed in a rapidly-changing omni-channel world. For more information, visit https://www.tecsys.com.
About Luminos Labs
Luminos Labs is a digital commerce solution partner offering strategy, design, development, and managed services. We specialize in planning, designing & building highly-complex B2C, B2B and B2B2C digital commerce solutions across retail, manufacturing, and distribution industries. Luminos Labs partners with leading digital commerce & omni-channel management solutions like Episerver, OrderDynamics, and InRiver.
With a global spread of offices, Luminos Labs boasts a team of strategists, experience designers, analysts, architects, developers, quality assurance and engineers. Focused on client success, we help our clients increase capacity, conversion rate, and average order value by replacing old technology, empowering customers, and improving the organizational adoption of new digital commerce capabilities. For more information, please visit them online.
About Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply is a modern day mercantile devoted to three hard-working, honest ideals: carry lots of down-to-earth merchandise, be a place that the whole family loves to visit, and let our gratitude for our customers be evident in every interaction.
