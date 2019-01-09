Charles River and Liquidnet Expand Multi-Asset Capabilities with Fixed Income Matching and Advanced Equity Trading Capabilities

|By Business Wire
|
January 9, 2019
Charles River Development, a State Street Company, and Liquidnet have expanded their partnership, enabling fixed income and enhancing equity trade blotter sweep capabilities within the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). The cross-asset capabilities augment Liquidnet and Charles River’s longstanding partnership to improve liquidity seeking and price discovery functions for institutional investment managers, asset owners and hedge funds.
The offering provides the firms’ mutual clients with expanded access to a growing amount of global liquidity, advanced trade automation, and a suite of analytical decision support applications. Equity and fixed income traders can now sync their Charles River IMS trade blotter with Liquidnet continuously, to seek to match and execute trades.
“Charles River continuously adds new trade automation and decision support capabilities to our platform,” said John Plansky, CEO, Charles River. “The expanded partnership with Liquidnet further automates our clients’ ability to access liquidity directly across asset classes, improving trade transparency and execution quality. This is a great example of the traction the platform is receiving from key clients and partners who want to access the enhanced trading functionality and services as well as deeper pools of liquidity.”
“We are constantly pursuing opportunities to help our Members source liquidity in global equity and fixed income markets more efficiently while reducing trading costs and minimizing information leakage,” said Brian Gay, Liquidnet’s Global Head of OMS/EMS Partnerships. “Our mutual clients, including many of the world’s largest asset managers, understand the compelling value offered by the interoperability of Charles River IMS and Liquidnet.”
Charles River was acquired by State Street Corporation in October 2018 and the combined companies are developing the industry’s first ever global front-to-back investment servicing platform**. This platform, supported by deep enterprise data management capabilities, will enable investment workflows, provide advanced data aggregation, analytics and compliance tools, and connect and exchange data with other industry platforms and providers.
About Charles River, a State Street Company
Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform – from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout.
Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices.
For more information, please visit www.crd.com.
About Liquidnet
Liquidnet is a technology-driven, global institutional investment network that intelligently connects the world’s investors to the world’s investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents and seamlessly connects institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues, and a growing list of data and research providers. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient, and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.99 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.81 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street’s website at http://www.statestreet.com/platformforgrowth.
*This figure is presented as of September 30, 2018 and includes approximately $28 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.
**offered by a single provider
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
The material presented herein is for informational purposes only. The views expressed herein are subject to change based on market and other conditions and factors. The opinions expressed herein reflect general perspectives and information and are not tailored to specific requirements, circumstances and / or investment philosophies.
Expiration Date: December 17, 2019
