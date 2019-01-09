OutboundEngine Integrates with Contactually to Enable Real Estate Professionals to Simply Sync Contacts

|By Business Wire
OutboundEngine, a leading provider of marketing automation software for small businesses, today announced its integration with Contactually, an intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real estate professionals. Contactually empowers agents to close more business by instilling a discipline for them to stay in touch with their leads, clients and referral sources.
The Contactually integration is the latest in a string of product enhancements and new offerings from OutboundEngine, including a mobile app and paid social campaigns for small businesses.
“We are constantly looking for the smartest integrations and newest technology to provide to our customers,” said Deepak Surana, senior vice president of product at OutboundEngine. “By integrating seamlessly with Contactually, real estate professionals can optimize their use of the OutboundEngine platform, creating a central hub for lead management and engagement.”
By constantly monitoring an agent’s database and providing prompts on which relationships are in need of attention, Contactually helps agents develop regular habits that lead to healthier networks and increased business.
“At Contactually, we believe that modern brokerages need to be able to build their own tech stack, and integrations make that a much easier experience,” said Zvi Band, CEO of Contactually. “OutboundEngine and Contactually share a common goal of making sure that agents have the tools they need to build lasting and successful relationships with their clients.”
Contacts will automatically sync to the OutboundEngine platform when added to Contactually, or users can manually sync their databases at any time.
“Integrating Contactually with OutboundEngine marries two of the strongest tools in real estate,” said Gabrielle Fuqua, marketing director at RE/MAX Alliance Boulder. “Contactually identifies an agent’s most important leads while OutboundEngine serves those leads with clickable, elegant content and effective callouts. Syncing between the two gives our agents the advantage in a competitive market to increase sales and referrals. As one agent noted, Contactually finds the needle in the haystack while OutboundEngine ensures you never lose it again."
About OutboundEngine
Established in 2012, OutboundEngine is a leading provider of B2B marketing automation software that empowers small business owners with actionable marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, OutboundEngine’s team of content and email marketing experts, social media gurus and data analysts enable businesses to maintain impeccable online reputations, build stronger relationships, acquire new customers and stay focused on what they do best. For more information, visit www.outboundengine.com.
About Contactually
Contactually provides a SaaS-based intelligent customer relationship management (CRM) platform for real estate agents and brokerages. In simply minutes a day, Contactually's easy-to-use platform enables personal engagement at scale, resulting in more leads, referrals, and increased business. Proudly located in Washington, D.C., Contactually employs approximately 70 people and has raised $12 million in capital to date from Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Bull City Venture Partners, Middleland Capital, and others. For more information, please visit us at www.contactually.com.
