OTA Insight Expands Partnership with NH Hotel Group

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 09:07 AM EST
NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading hotel chains is unlocking the power of data intelligence to deliver higher RevPAR. OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, today announced an expanded global partnership with NH Hotel Group across 330 of its hotels throughout Europe, America and Africa. In today's competitive landscape, NH Hotel Group will have an edge with the adoption of Parity Insight in addition to its current reliance on Rate Insight.
Parity Insight is OTA Insight's most recently launched product that provides an instantaneous snapshot into parity performance across hotel portfolios, with the added ability to drill down into hotel-level parity issues in real-time. Through an easy-to-use and consolidated dashboard, the innovative tool monitors whether room rates are in parity, cheaper or more expensive across major OTAs and wholesaler OTAs, and allows the users to take instant action to fix the issue.
NH Hotel Group will also be utilising OTA Insight's technology to help uncover wholesalers who may be involved in the onward distribution of packaged rates by using the chain-level Parity Manager solution.
"With the addition of Parity Insight to the suite of tools we currently work with will give us a real competitive edge," said Maite Aguilar, VP Distribution. "Through this expanded partnership, we will be able to leverage OTA Insight's market-leading expertise in data intelligence to help define well-informed distribution strategies and enable a more profitable channel mix across our portfolio of properties."
OTA Insight provides the tools to make smarter pricing and distribution decisions and enables hoteliers to manage and track all the relevant factors that can impact demand and revenue. Through the partnership, NH Hotel Group will have access to OTA Insight's next generation parity management solution to help manage and track parity across the NH Hotel Group portfolio to effectively control distribution. This will be in addition to the current capabilities of Rate Insight dashboard whereby all individual NH Hotels have the ability to access all relevant factors impacting demand for their hotel rooms.
"NH Hotel Group is a longstanding OTA Insight partner and advocate" says Gino Engels, Co-founder and CCO of OTA Insight. "Our team is excited to expand our support with NH Hotel Group with the addition of Parity Insight in its revenue and distribution management arsenal."
News of the NH Hotel Group partnership comes on the heels of OTA Insight attaining a significant milestone of 40,000 customers worldwide benefiting from its business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company recently launched its first Hotel Parity Report, further solidifying their position as a global leader in the hospitality and analytics space.
For more information on OTA Insight, please visit www.otainsight.com.
About OTA Insight
OTA Insight empowers hoteliers to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions through its market-leading suite of cloud-based business intelligence solutions including Rate Insight, Parity Insight and Revenue Insight. With live updates, 24/7 support from our customer success team, and a highly-intuitive and customizable dashboard, the OTA Insight platform integrates with other industry tools including hotel property management systems, leading RMS solutions and data benchmarking providers. OTA Insight's team of international experts are based all over the world, including the UK, US, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia and India, and supports more than 40,000 properties in 168 countries. Ranked one of 10 "Ones to Watch" in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100, OTA Insight is widely recognized as a leader in hospitality business intelligence.
For more information, visit www.otainsight.com and follow us on Twitter @otainsight.
About NH Hotel Group
NH Hotel Group is a consolidated trusted operator and one of the leading urban hotel companies in Europe´s business segment with a wide presence in America. Forty years of experience position it as a reference in excellent service and customer care.
The Company operates over 350 hotels with almost 55,000 rooms in 28 countries, hosting more than 16 million guests a year across Europe, America and Africa in top destinations such as Berlin, Madrid, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, Rome, Mexico City, Bogota, Barcelona, and New York.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]
212-334-9753
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ota-insight-expands-partnership-with-nh-hotel-group-300775249.html
SOURCE OTA Insight
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST