ICR Announces Schedule and Panels for the 2019 ICR Conference

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 09:07 AM EST
ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm serving more than 650 private and public company clients, today announced the schedule for the 21st Annual ICR Conference, one of the largest investment conferences of the year. The event will take place January 14th – 16th, 2019 at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The annual growth company event will commence with public company presentations on Monday, January 14th and Tuesday, January 15th followed by private company presentations on Wednesday, January 16th. A comprehensive conference schedule, including public and private company presentations and breakout sessions, can be found by visiting http://www.icrconference.com/schedule/.
“For the past 21 years the ICR Conference has served as the most comprehensive forum for exchanging knowledge and insights on corporate strategy and industry trends for the year ahead,” said Tom Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, ICR. “The event has grown exponentially since its inaugural year in 1998 and we are proud to have assembled a record number of management presentations over a three-day period. Additionally, this year’s panels and keynote speakers will offer a timely analysis, insight and substantive discussion points on some of the most pivotal business topics in the coming year.”
The ICR Conference agenda will look closely at big picture trends and changes that are taking place. In addition to a world class three-day conference program comprising more than 160 company presentations, the event will feature several collaborative panels which will cover a variety of thought-provoking industry hot topics, including restaurant and retail technology, how changing consumer demands are impacting retail and food, and the growing cannabis industry. The topics and panelists are as follows:
CEO Panel
Hear from leading CEOs about their key takeaways from 2018 and their views on the year ahead on topics such as approaches to customer acquisition and engagement, the real estate environment and digital strategies.
- Christopher J. Baldwin, Chairman, President and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club and Chairman of the National Retail Federation
- Joel D. Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below
- Chris Rondeau, CEO of Planet Fitness
A View from the Ground: How Retail Centers are Adapting to Changing Consumer Demands
Consumer patterns are evolving, but a “brick and mortar” presence remains key to most retailers. Hear from a diverse group of leading retail landlords and leasing professionals on how they are adapting their strategies to keep their centers vibrant, what drives leasing demand, and what’s in store for 2019.
- Moderator: Stephen Swett, Managing Director, ICR
- Benjamin Schall, CEO & President, Seritage Growth Properties
- James Taylor, CEO & President, Brixmor Property Group
- Thomas McDonough, President & COO, Tanger Outlet Centers
- Randy Willis, Open Realty Advisors
Putting the AI in Retail
Depending on who you speak with, retail is either undergoing a renaissance or in need of resuscitation, due to a myriad of long-standing issues, new challenges and varying perspectives. No matter the perceived “state of retail,” one thing is for sure – AI is coming to the industry in a big way, with the potential to not just improve current processes and decision-making, but to create entirely new experiences, revenue streams, and customer value. In this session, a panel of technology vendors will share experiences from the field as they attempt in earnest to put the AI in retail.
- Moderator: Tim Brown, former President & COO, Chobani
- Panelist: Paul Breitenbach, CEO, r4 Technologies
- Panelist: Jonathan Crane, Chief Commercial Officer, IPsoft
- Panelist: Ben-Ami Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Cognovi Labs
The Bifurcated Consumer: What Millennials, Gen Xers and Baby Boomers Are Looking for from Food to Entertainment
Brian Todd, President of the Food Institute, will be speaking about how different segments of the population spend their money on eating, drinking, and leisure activities. Brian has been featured on The Today Show, NBC, CBS, PBS, and NPR and has been quoted in Fast Company, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Supermarket News, and Progressive Grocer. The Food Institute is an information service for the food industry and the financial community, established in 1928. The Food Institute disseminates industry information ranging from consumer issue to retailer insights and economic issues and forecast through its daily Today In Food, its weekly report, seminars and webinars, reaching over 100,000 industry professionals.
Private Company Panel: Capturing Distracted Customers in a Disrupted World
Hear from some of our Private Company presenters on the state of the consumer, compelling growth distribution strategies, capturing new customers and keeping current customers loyal and engaged.
- Tom Patterson, Founder & CEO, Tommy John
- Alex Faherty, Founder and Co-CEO, Faherty Brand
- Andrew Blackman, COO, Tophatter
- Andrew Dudum, Founder & CEO, hims
- Jeremy Morgan, CEO, Elements Massage
Understanding Blockchain
Join RSM’s Chris Jones for a discussion of blockchain across the sectors, including retail, restaurant, food and beverage and apparel. He will cover the basics of blockchain, how and when it may impact each sector and what you should be doing now to prepare.
Cannabis Investing: Capitalizing on a New Global Asset Class
2018 was a year of tremendous change and visibility for the global cannabis industry. The spotlight shined brightly on this new global asset class and investors poured money into the sector leading to lofty expectations and valuations. Dozens of companies raised significant capital and tapped into the public equity markets to strengthen their balance sheets and execute their growth strategies. Hear from leading public cannabis company CEOs about their views on the industry and how their companies plan to drive growth in 2019 and beyond.
- Moderator: Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Specializing in the Beverage, Tobacco, and Cannabis Sectors, Cowen
- Brendan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray
- Rishi Gautam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MJardin Group
- Alex Coleman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, TILT Holdings
Emerging Cannabis Panel: Private Cannabis Companies Poised for Growth in 2019
A new wave of private cannabis companies are poised for growth in 2019. This past year saw many companies go public, but what’s in store for private cannabis companies in 2019 and beyond? Hear from some of the sector’s most promising and innovative private companies about their plans to deliver value to the industry and grow their businesses through a myriad of product and service offerings.
- Moderator: Evan Eneman, Chief Executive Officer, MGO/ELLO Alliance
- Stephen Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, Growpacker
- Jon Gross, VP of Corporate Development, Mile High Labs
- John Denniston, Executive Chairman, Shared-X
- Greg Rovner, Chief Executive Officer, Heally
ESG Beyond the Acronym: What Companies Need to Know in 2019
- Moderator: Phil Denning, Partner, ICR
- Dan Romito, Global Head – Investor Analytics, Nasdaq
- Lyndon Park, Head of Corporate Governance Advisory, ICR
- Michael Littenberg, Partner, Ropes & Gray LLP
- Chris Earnest, Partner, Compensation Advisory Partners
For over two decades, the ICR Conference has engaged the management teams of more than thousands of premier public and private growth companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, private equity professionals, sponsoring investment bankers and select media each year, to network, discuss industry trends and share their strategies. Past attendees have benefited from the three-day event, which is valued for its dynamic format featuring main stage presentations from the innovators and entrepreneurs of today’s leading companies, followed by interactive breakout sessions.
Sponsors of the 2019 ICR Conference are AlixPartners, Baird, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, William Blair, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup Markets & Banking, Cowen and Company, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Duff & Phelps; Goldman, Sachs & Co, Guggenheim, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Latham & Watkins LLP, Morgan Stanley, North Point Advisors, Piper Jaffray, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Ropes & Gray LLP, RSM, Stephens Inc., Stifel; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; Telsey Advisory Group; The Sage Group, True Search and Wells Fargo.
The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit http://www.icrconference.com or email [email protected]. Follow the ICR Conference on Twitter at @ICRPR and join the conversation using the #ICRConference hashtag.
About The ICR Conference
The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 150 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,300. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.
About ICR
Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005487/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST