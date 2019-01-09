Vuzix Demonstrate Hands-Free Database Access Solution Using Vuzix Blade® at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019 09:10 AM EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products is pleased to announce the demonstration of a hands-free smart glasses database access solution at CES 2019.
The solution, which utilizes the Vuzix Blade, integrating with Salesforce Service Cloud, the world's #1 customer service platform, and a smart speaker, realizes hands-free operation by providing voice-driven searching of knowledge information contained in Service Cloud, allowing employees to support on-site work. Interaction is facilitated by an artificial intelligence chatbot provided by Service Cloud. For example, a user seeking database information in the field could access a customized FAQ stored in Service Cloud by issuing vocal commands through the Vuzix Blade. Optimized responses to database requests are generated in the cloud and displayed back on the Vuzix Blade.
"In many workplace environments, it can be difficult for users to operate smartphones or tablets to access database sites, so hands-free smart glasses can be highly functional tools in these cases," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Many companies that use or could use Vuzix smart glasses also utilize Salesforce Service Cloud , so these products represent a natural combination for productivity enhancement.
Since this solution can be customized according to the site accessed, it is expected that Vuzix and Salesforce partners will be able to offer it in a form optimized for users' distinctive needs. The demonstration will be made available at the Vuzix booth (Tech East LVCC, Central Hall - Vuzix Corp. Booth #15036) at CES from January 8-11.
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 144 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationships and opportunities with Salesforce.com and Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses as well as among other things including the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.
