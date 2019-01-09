Medical Accident Claim Industry Stalwart Medical Reimbursements of America Hits Unprecedented Milestone

|By Business Wire
Medical Reimbursements of America (MRA), the Franklin, Tennessee-based company providing workers’ compensation and auto accident revenue management for hospitals nationwide, enters its twentieth year. The company, which was a founding organization in this specialty reimbursement space, has collected more than $3.5 billion for hospitals for services provided to patients injured as result of an accident and has processed more than three million specialty claims.
Accident claims represent less than three percent of a hospital’s revenue but are often complex and time-consuming to collect accurately and completely. These specialty claims are paid by payers that are outside of the typical insurance companies managed by a hospital’s revenue cycle experts and require a unique set of expertise, comprehensive technology, and often legal intervention to manage effectively. Over its tenure, Medical Reimbursements of America has a proprietary technology, AcciClaim™, that yields exceptional results because of the vast payer and claim intelligence amassed over two decades of managing and processing accident claims.
Attorney Michael Ford, the company’s Chief Development Officer and one of its original employees, discusses the company’s evolution.
“Early on, we relied upon our legal expertise and understanding of these unique payers to be successful for our clients, and that was great because it was an area that hospitals just didn’t want to focus on,” said Ford. “Today, we deploy an unprecedented technology that is rich because of the twenty years of intelligence we have learned from the more than three million claims we have processed over our tenure.”
The company employs more than 200 reimbursement specialists, revenue cycle experts, and attorneys who focus solely on collecting all that our clients are entitled to for the services they provide to patients involved in accidents. The team has deep expertise in the unique regulations and requirements of each state and AcciClaim, the company’s innovative and robust technology, provides the foundation for swift reconciliation.
“Managing accident claims isn’t something we tack-on to other services we offer, it is all we do, and all we have done, from the beginning,” stated Ford. “Our customers find that the level of fidelity and expertise we bring to the table outpaces what they can achieve internally and what they have experienced with other vendors who are less experienced or equipped.”
The challenges facing healthcare organizations from a financial perspective continue to compound. Payers and providers are fighting for every dollar. Revenue cycle leaders continue to feel the pressure to direct resources toward interactions with patients and focusing on customer service rather than diverting attention to finite management of complex claims.
“Hospitals have an acute need and hearty appetite for resources like MRAs that ensure reimbursement for their services are adjudicated properly and appropriately within the myriad of contractual and government rules and regulations required,” stated CEO Mark Talley. “Our unwavering commitment to bringing the very best resources, expertise and intelligence to our clients remains at the forefront for our business.”
About MRA
Medical Reimbursements of America (MRA) provides specialty reimbursement solutions that identify and recover additional revenue for hospitals and health systems nationwide. MRA's Peer Reviewed by HFMA® solutions are the result of 20 years of focus on specialty reimbursement niches, particularly accident-related medical claims. MRA's proprietary technology platform enables an expert team of 200+ specialists to manage coordination of benefits and the related billing process, delivering improved financial performance, increased patient satisfaction, and enhanced billing compliance to leading health systems nationwide. MRA's AcciClaim™ solution, led by the industry's leading team of specialized attorneys, revenue cycle experts and account resolution specialists, delivers improved revenue, increased patient satisfaction, and enhanced billing compliance from complex claims related to motor vehicle accidents and workers' compensation injuries. Founded in 1999 and based in Franklin, Tennessee, MRA proudly serves as a definitive source for specialty reimbursement services for more than 500 hospitals and health systems nationwide. For more information, please visit www.mraresults.com.
