Zappix, Inc. to Showcase Next-Gen Customer Service Technology at NRF 2019 with Partner Radial

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 9, 2019 09:15 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, Inc., a leader in On-Demand Customer Service Solutions, will showcase transformative new self-service capabilities with partner Radial (http://www.radial.com), a bpost group company, at NRF's Retail's BIG Show. NRF attendees are encouraged to join the digital Customer Service revolution and visit Radial's booth (#3565) to experience innovative next-generation technology provided by Zappix and Radial.
"We are excited to showcase our transformative new capabilities for NRF attendees," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix president. "Our suite of services transformed customer care in 2018, and our new capabilities are sure to make an impact in 2019. Our partner Radial specializes in providing state-of-the-art capabilities to their retail clients. There can be no better stage to showcase our transformational self-service capabilities than at NRF 2019."
Zappix On-Demand Customer Service solutions for retail transforms the way consumers interact with retailers. Zappix technology automates major use cases like "Where Is My Order" requests, returns processing, and loyalty program updates. Retailers can now increase customer satisfaction by dramatically improving the customer experience while reducing costs and enhancing agent productivity by automating repetitive customer service enquiries.
The world's largest retail conference and expo brings industry experts, technology vendors, and retail professionals together seeking the future of retail through impactful insights and new collaborations. The show sets the perfect stage for unveiling the newest advancements in retail self-service solutions developed by Zappix, Inc. The 3-day event takes place January 13-15 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.
About Zappix
Zappix provides On-Demand Customer Service Solutions, using Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement and Robotic Process Automation. The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions offering an 'app like experience' without the need to download a native app. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to https://www.zappix.com
About Radial:
Radial Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, enabling brands and retailers to profitably exceed retail customer expectations. Radial's technical, powerful omnichannel solutions connect supply and demand through efficient fulfillment and transportation options, intelligent fraud detection, payments, and tax systems, and personalized customer care services. Hundreds of retailers and brands confidently partner with Radial to simplify their post-click commerce and improve their customer experiences. Radial brings flexibility and scalability to their supply chains and optimizes how, when and where orders go from desire to delivery.
Learn how Radial works with you at http://www.radial.com.
