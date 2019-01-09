Huntkey Presents at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, today presents at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest electronics sourcing fair opened in Las Vegas.
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/huntkeybooth.jpg
From January 8 - 11, a large number of technology companies across the globe will gather together at Las Vegas Convention Center to demonstrate their latest technologies and innovations. Huntkey, a consecutive CES exhibitor of 6 years, is participating in CES 2019 with showcasing its latest products, including LED lights, wireless chargers, USB charging stations, PC monitors, and surge protectors.
LED Lights
Huntkey showcases a wide range of its LED lights at the show, such as desk lamps, light bulbs and hourglass night lights. With rated power from 5W to 8.5W, Huntkey's desk lamps are energy-efficient and eye-protective for home and office use. These desk lamps are integrated with multiple touch-controllable sensors, like step-less dimming bars, wireless chargers, USB charging ports, and alarm clocks.
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ledproducts.jpg
Huntkey displays 5 models of its durable and energy-efficient light bulbs, including 5W, 7W, 9W, 13W, dimmable and RGB adjustable light bulbs. All light bulbs are CE and CB certified, and warranted with 2 years. With Bluetooth connection and an App on the phone, users are able to remote control the dimmable light bulbs in the house. Huntkey also displays its hourglass night lights at the show. With 2 AAA batteries, the hourglass night lights are RGB adjustable, which can deliver beautiful lights with different colors.
Wireless Chargers
As wireless charging will be widely used on smart phones and other electronics, there must be an increasing need for wireless chargers in the market. At CES, Hunktey showcases its new wireless chargers with Qi certification, an open interface standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium which defines wireless power transfer using inductive charging over distances of up to 4 cm (1.6 inches).
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/wirelesscharger.jpg
Huntkey's wireless chargers are round, with a maximum output of 10W. With a standby power lower than 0.15W, energy efficiency of the wireless chargers can be up to 82%. They are capable of charging Samsung smart phones like Galaxy S9+, S9, S8 with fast charging mode, and charging iPhones like XR, XS, 8 and 8 Plus with standard charging mode.
USB Charging Stations
USB charging station is a main product category of Huntkey. At the show, Huntkey showcases its latest USB charging station - The SmartC, a portable and well-designed power hub equipped with 4 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. It can smartly deliver power to 5 devices like smart phones, power banks and tablets at the same time. To support a wide range of devices charging, it can automatically output different currents according to the devices' requirements.
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/smartc.jpg
It is ETL, CE, CB and FCC certified, and has been strictly tested to meet stringent protection requirements, including OCP (Over Current Protection), OHP (Over Heat Protection) and SCP (Short Circuit Protection) to ensure safety.
PC Monitors
Hunkey displays 4 pieces of curved gaming monitors at the show, including M2471WH/WT, X2471C, X2772CK and X3271CK. The M2471WH/WT is a 23.8-inch monitor equipped with a Full HD (1920*1080) screen. The X2471C supports 16.7M display colors, 72% color gamut (NTSC) and outstanding static contrast ratio of 3000:1. It allows players to enjoy higher quality images with its Full HD resolution capable of providing 2.1 megapixels for crystal-clear visuals and vibrant images. The X2772CK offers a superb high image quality capable of displaying 16.7 million colors. To ensure more vibrant images, it is designed with a response time of 8ms and a color gamut (NTSC) of 85%.
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/gamingmonitor.jpg
Surge Protectors & Power Strips
Huntkey exhibits 3 models of its cubic surge protectors, including SMC005, SMC007 and SMC407. All of them are made of flame-retardant material, and are warranted with surge protection and overload protection to ensure safety. Besides, the SMC005 is certified with ETL, and the SMC007 and SMC407 are certified with ETL and FCC.
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/smartchargers.jpg
https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/powerstrips.jpg
In addition to cubic surge protectors, Huntkey also exhibits other surge protectors like models SMC607, SMC807 and SMC127. They are flame-retardant and equipped with an inside integral copper bar that can be able to withstand high temperatures and save energy. All of them come with a 3- year warranty.
To learn more about Huntkey products, visit Huntkey booth #35572 in South Hall 4, LVCC throughout CES, from Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas.
About CES
CES is a world renowned trade show annually held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. It is organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to host presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.
About Huntkey
Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.
For more information about Huntkey, please visit http://www.huntkey.com/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-presents-at-ces-2019-300775487.html
SOURCE Huntkey
