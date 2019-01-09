ZOLL Acquires Payor Logic

|By Business Wire
January 9, 2019 09:38 AM EST
ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, today announced it has recently acquired Payor Logic™ Inc., a privately held company that specializes in best-in-class accounts receivable (A/R) software solutions for the healthcare industry.
“In today’s environment, healthcare organizations must consider the bottom line across their operations,” said Alex Moghadam, President of ZOLL Data Systems. “We’ve always delivered better efficiencies to our customers, but with Payor Logic technology, our customers will see unprecedented improvement on their bottom line. Some customers have increased total payments by over 110 percent, and improved claim processing throughput by 88 percent. With this acquisition, ZOLL can bring that level of A/R efficiency to hundreds of organizations across the healthcare spectrum, offering better financial performance, freeing up capital to reinvest in their operations and ultimately providing better patient care.”
Payor Logic solutions deliver cleaner patient data, faster reimbursement, and simpler self-pay management, enabling users to derive higher revenue from their A/R workflows. Payor Logic solutions are used across the healthcare industry by EMS, emergency physicians, DME providers, hospitals, and laboratories. ZOLL has partnered with Payor Logic since 2015, delivering these billing-efficiency services to customers as part of ZOLL’s Billing Pro solution.
“Payor Logic has always been recognized for our ability to increase reimbursements for healthcare providers, most of whom can’t afford to leave any revenue on the table,” said Ted Williams, Founding Partner, Payor Logic. “Our innovative solutions are truly unique, and we are pleased to join ZOLL and leverage their reach and strategic vision to deliver these benefits to a wider segment of the market.”
About ZOLL Medical Corporation
ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, fluid resuscitation, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, and lay rescuers treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.
About Asahi Kasei
The Asahi Kasei Group is a diversified group of companies led by holding company Asahi Kasei Corp., with operations in the chemicals and fibers, homes and construction materials, electronics, and health care business sectors. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and nutritional products. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/.
Copyright © 2019 ZOLL Medical Corporation. All rights reserved. Payor Logic and ZOLL are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZOLL Medical Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Asahi Kasei is a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005512/en/
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST