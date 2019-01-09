Stibo Systems Celebrates a Year of Customer-Focused Innovation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 09:38 AM EST
Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, concluded one of its most successful years ever, as the company delivered on its ongoing commitment to customer-centric offerings and service.
With a fresh vision for the future, an influx of new customers and multiple releases adding value for our clients, here are the milestones that defined Stibo Systems’ 2018:
With new leadership comes a new message
In September, new CEO Niels Stenfeldt joined long-standing Stibo Systems executives, along with some new additions in an expanded executive team. Stenfeldt brings more than 20 years of innovation and entrepreneurship from the supply chain and financial technology sectors. Since joining Stibo Systems, he has focused on maintaining record-setting growth and keeping its efforts aligned with customers’ goals. As Stenfeldt transitioned into the role, Stibo Systems also launched a new messaging platform, centered on the concept Your business first. This brand promise combines Stibo Systems’ legacy of data-driven innovation and its focus on customer success into one concise message. Going forward, the platform will guide the company’s business strategy.
Growing customer base turned to Stibo Systems to meet business goals
Stibo Systems also continued to grow its global customer base, including a 22% increase in the number of new customers over the prior year. For example, Mason Companies, one of the world’s largest direct-to-consumer footwear companies, selected Stibo Systems’ Customer MDM, paired with their existing Product MDM deployment to maintain consistent customer and product data across multiple brands and websites to enhance the online customer experience. LIXIL, a Japan-based maker of pioneering water and housing products, chose our Product MDM solution for introducing, managing and publishing consistent product information to diverse channels throughout the country. Loacker, an Italy-based producer of wafer and chocolate specialties, selected a Stibo Systems MDM solution to centralize data on thousands of staged products, as well as on its many points of sale. These companies joined a strong and growing list of Stibo Systems customers, including retail leaders like bol.com, Office Depot and Marks & Spencer.
Many of our customers joined us at our Connect 2018 Customer Conference in San Diego. More than 300 attendees representing 72 companies and diverse industries across the globe enjoyed fantastic sessions from our customer, partners and other speakers as well as industry roundtables and working sessions with key product experts. Additional Connect conferences are planned for spring 2019 in Copenhagen and in the fall in Chicago.
Solution upgrades deliver 360-degree management of the multidomain
data journey
Stibo Systems introduced multiple releases of its portfolio in 2018, each focused on improving the user experience and expanding capabilities of its Product MDM, Customer MDM and Product Lifecycle Management solutions, as well as the underlying unified platform – all offered via flexible (i.e., on-premise, cloud or hybrid) deployment options. The latest release delivers key enhancements that speed customers’ time to value with increased performance, a modernized user experience and unmatched scalability across multiple data domains.
Further enhancements planned for 2019 will provide faster time-to-value in enabling digital business. From new content syndication channels within Stibo Systems’ cloud-based Product Data Syndication offering, to improved Customer MDM data profiling capabilities and new functionality that expand PLM into the private label food & recipe management space, Stibo Systems’ continued innovation will deliver significant added value and flexibility.
MDM offerings continue to receive industry recognition
Industry research analysts and others continued to recognize Stibo Systems for its innovative MDM solutions. Forrester Research positioned Stibo Systems as a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management Solutions, Q2 2018 report – the only vendor positioned as a leader in the past three PIM Waves. Gartner included Stibo Systems as a Challenger in its December 2018 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions.* And, The Information Difference and The Group of Analysts ranked Stibo Systems as a leading provider in the most recent MDM Landscape and Market Performance Wheel (MPW) evaluations. In addition, Stibo Systems achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the international standard outlining best practices for information security management, for both its North American and European operations.
“After spending much of the past few months with Stibo Systems’ global and growing customer and partner communities, I have never felt stronger about a company’s amazing achievements and exciting future as I do today,” Stenfeldt said. “We are perfectly positioned and prepared to help our customers meet a plethora of new challenges as their consumers become more digitally driven and demanding and their data becomes more pervasive and complex. Working with our partners to deliver the most innovative MDM solutions and services available, we will make 2019 the most successful year yet – both for our company, customers and holistic Stibo Systems ecosystem.”
For more information about Stibo Systems’ solutions, initiatives and leadership, visit https://www.stibosystems.com. And, to see what even greater milestones we have planned for 2019, come see us in booth #2831 at NRF 2019, January 13-15 in New York City. Or, join us at a Connect event in Copenhagen or Chicago!
Tweet this: Between technology upgrades, new leadership and global analyst recognition, 2018 was a banner year for @StiboSystems and its #masterdatamanagement customers.
* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Stibo Systems
Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005511/en/
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST