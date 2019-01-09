Stibo Systems Celebrates a Year of Customer-Focused Innovation

Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, concluded one of its most successful years ever, as the company delivered on its ongoing commitment to customer-centric offerings and service.

With a fresh vision for the future, an influx of new customers and multiple releases adding value for our clients, here are the milestones that defined Stibo Systems’ 2018:

With new leadership comes a new message

In September, new CEO Niels Stenfeldt joined long-standing Stibo Systems executives, along with some new additions in an expanded executive team. Stenfeldt brings more than 20 years of innovation and entrepreneurship from the supply chain and financial technology sectors. Since joining Stibo Systems, he has focused on maintaining record-setting growth and keeping its efforts aligned with customers’ goals. As Stenfeldt transitioned into the role, Stibo Systems also launched a new messaging platform, centered on the concept Your business first. This brand promise combines Stibo Systems’ legacy of data-driven innovation and its focus on customer success into one concise message. Going forward, the platform will guide the company’s business strategy.

Growing customer base turned to Stibo Systems to meet business goals

Stibo Systems also continued to grow its global customer base, including a 22% increase in the number of new customers over the prior year. For example, Mason Companies, one of the world’s largest direct-to-consumer footwear companies, selected Stibo Systems’ Customer MDM, paired with their existing Product MDM deployment to maintain consistent customer and product data across multiple brands and websites to enhance the online customer experience. LIXIL, a Japan-based maker of pioneering water and housing products, chose our Product MDM solution for introducing, managing and publishing consistent product information to diverse channels throughout the country. Loacker, an Italy-based producer of wafer and chocolate specialties, selected a Stibo Systems MDM solution to centralize data on thousands of staged products, as well as on its many points of sale. These companies joined a strong and growing list of Stibo Systems customers, including retail leaders like bol.com, Office Depot and Marks & Spencer.

Many of our customers joined us at our Connect 2018 Customer Conference in San Diego. More than 300 attendees representing 72 companies and diverse industries across the globe enjoyed fantastic sessions from our customer, partners and other speakers as well as industry roundtables and working sessions with key product experts. Additional Connect conferences are planned for spring 2019 in Copenhagen and in the fall in Chicago.

Solution upgrades deliver 360-degree management of the multidomain data journey

Stibo Systems introduced multiple releases of its portfolio in 2018, each focused on improving the user experience and expanding capabilities of its Product MDM, Customer MDM and Product Lifecycle Management solutions, as well as the underlying unified platform – all offered via flexible (i.e., on-premise, cloud or hybrid) deployment options. The latest release delivers key enhancements that speed customers’ time to value with increased performance, a modernized user experience and unmatched scalability across multiple data domains.

Further enhancements planned for 2019 will provide faster time-to-value in enabling digital business. From new content syndication channels within Stibo Systems’ cloud-based Product Data Syndication offering, to improved Customer MDM data profiling capabilities and new functionality that expand PLM into the private label food & recipe management space, Stibo Systems’ continued innovation will deliver significant added value and flexibility.

MDM offerings continue to receive industry recognition

Industry research analysts and others continued to recognize Stibo Systems for its innovative MDM solutions. Forrester Research positioned Stibo Systems as a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management Solutions, Q2 2018 report – the only vendor positioned as a leader in the past three PIM Waves. Gartner included Stibo Systems as a Challenger in its December 2018 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions.* And, The Information Difference and The Group of Analysts ranked Stibo Systems as a leading provider in the most recent MDM Landscape and Market Performance Wheel (MPW) evaluations. In addition, Stibo Systems achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the international standard outlining best practices for information security management, for both its North American and European operations.

“After spending much of the past few months with Stibo Systems’ global and growing customer and partner communities, I have never felt stronger about a company’s amazing achievements and exciting future as I do today,” Stenfeldt said. “We are perfectly positioned and prepared to help our customers meet a plethora of new challenges as their consumers become more digitally driven and demanding and their data becomes more pervasive and complex. Working with our partners to deliver the most innovative MDM solutions and services available, we will make 2019 the most successful year yet – both for our company, customers and holistic Stibo Systems ecosystem.”

For more information about Stibo Systems’ solutions, initiatives and leadership, visit https://www.stibosystems.com. And, to see what even greater milestones we have planned for 2019, come see us in booth #2831 at NRF 2019, January 13-15 in New York City. Or, join us at a Connect event in Copenhagen or Chicago!

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

