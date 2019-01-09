Guild Mortgage Announces Partnership with Homebot to Provide Ongoing Financial Insights, Options to Homeowners

|By Business Wire
Guild Mortgage, one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the U.S., has announced a strategic alliance with Homebot, a personalized financial dashboard that enables Guild’s loan officers to provide homeowners with invaluable insights into their individual financial picture as it relates to their home.
Guild’s technology, business development and compliance teams partnered with Homebot to deliver a marketing automation platform that would empower loan officers to offer customers relevant data, economic insights and market intelligence and stay connected with homeowners in a meaningful, personalized way long after the mortgage transaction has closed.
Homebot’s home digests and market reports provide monthly, easy-to-read, updated home financial advice. Homeowners receive free, regular insights, including their current home value, how their equity is building over time, refinancing opportunities, purchasing power for buying a new home or trading up to a new home, cash flow and short-term rental opportunities.
“We are always looking for opportunities to provide our customers with more information about what is likely the most important investment in their life and how it can contribute to long-term security,” said Mary Ann McGarry, president and CEO of Guild. “Our partnership with Homebot will help our loan officers enhance their roles as trusted advisors by delivering invaluable insights that are important to each homeowner’s financial future. Creating deeper and more valued relationships is part of our focus on keeping customers for life.”
With Homebot’s marketing automation software, Guild loan officers can deliver highly-personalized home finance intelligence on a regular basis with ease. Homebot’s technology takes care of the manual labor associated with traditional email marketing, with no burden on the loan officer or their staff. The monthly digests are branded for each loan officer, helping homeowners and homebuyers make a stronger connection with their trusted mortgage professional on topics that help them save money and build equity through home ownership.
Guild Mortgage will provide the company’s more than 1,100 loan officers nationwide access to Homebot’s marketing automation software as part of its ongoing customer retention initiative. The Homebot “Lender Base” service will be available to Guild loan officers at no cost to them.
David Neylan, senior vice president of business development at Guild Mortgage, said that many of the company’s loan officers were already using Homebot with their customers and seeing great results in engaging homeowners about their current financial picture and future options.
“Our loan officers who are currently on this platform have had success engaging their customers and starting conversations with those who may be looking to refinance or make another purchase transaction,” he said. “We listened to their feedback and are pleased to partner with Homebot to make their platform available to all of our loan officers.”
Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot, said partnering with Guild, which places an emphasis on both technology and exemplary customer service, was a natural fit.
“The relationship between the professional and homeowner doesn’t start and stop at the home purchase transaction,” he said. “Today’s consumers demand and deserve more – an advocate who will be with them before they purchase their first home and throughout the lifecycle of homeownership to help them make the best possible decisions with their investment. We are pleased to provide that platform to Guild’s loan officers across the United States and to be with them every step of the way to ensure that they find success with Homebot in their own business.”
A top-10 national lender by purchase loan volume, Guild specializes in developing unique pilot programs and niche products to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community it serves. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking to upgrade with a jumbo loan. Guild also specializes in helping active duty and retired military personnel to secure VA loans, with 100 percent financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance and workplace culture.
About Guild Mortgage
Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local in-house processing, underwriting and funding. Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and 344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.94 billion in loan volume in 2017, as compared to $1.23 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.55 billion in 2017. It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and community banks in 47 states. (Equal Housing Lender- Company NMLS #3274. All loans are subject to underwriter approval. Terms and conditions apply, subject to change without notice.)
About Homebot
Founded in 2015, Homebot, Inc. is a software company that delivers highly personalized, valuable home finance advice to consumers (renters, homeowners, investors) to help them make the smartest possible home financial decisions throughout the homeownership lifecycle. For lenders and real estate agents, Homebot provides a unique automated marketing solution that keeps them top-of-mind as the go-to professional in their sphere of clients. Based out of Denver, Colorado, Homebot quickly took hold in its local market and since then, has expanded to provide its product to loan officers and real estate agents, nationwide. In 2018, the company received the prestigious 2018 Realogy FWD Innovation Summit Grand Prize.
