Smart Harbor Integrates Agency Matrix into Its Digital Ecosystem

|
|January 9, 2019 10:00 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Harbor, a digital solutions provider for insurance agents, has developed a new seamless interface with Agency Matrix, a 100 percent cloud-based agency management solution provider. The new partnership enables agencies to pass all sales prospect and customer information generated from Smart Harbor's website, email marketing, SEO and mobile services to the Agency Matrix management system.
The integration is one element of Smart Harbor's strategy to develop a digital ecosystem of agency solution providers that unify the customer journey. Previously tedious and inefficient tasks, such as rekeying and syncing, are eliminated—or simplified—enabling agents to conduct business more efficiently.
"Our goal is to create a faster, simpler end-to-end customer journey for our agency clients and the partnership with Agency Matrix is a great opportunity to achieve this objective," explains Jason Walker, Smart Harbor's managing partner. "We're working to help agents spend less time on administrative tasks that can be solved with technology, giving them more time to focus on sales, innovation and expanding their businesses."
"Our focus on innovation and seamless communication with other technology partners is key," said Agency Matrix COO Steven Mejdrich. "The integration of our agency management system with Smart Harbor eliminates many inefficient processes that have burdened agents in the past."
"It's so refreshing to work with two vendors that are willing to collaborate to help me grow my business," said Mark Vitali, CEO of All About Insurance, which subscribes to the services of both Smart Harbor and Agency Matrix. "The integration between our front office lead generating systems to my agency management system allows us to move prospects and customers from sales to support without requiring our producers and CSRs to lift a finger."
Smart Harbor is streamlining the process of buying insurance with simple, effective, cost-efficient solutions for insurance agencies. This announcement follows the recent news of its integration with HawkSoft's agency management system. The company expects to continue to add solutions—including agency management systems, rating, and payment services—to its digital ecosystem for agencies.
About Smart Harbor
Smart Harbor provides digital technology solutions for trusted advisors, empowering them with industry-specific tools to grow their businesses. With a specific focus on insurance and deep industry expertise, Smart Harbor offers mobile, web and SEO, and data and analytics capabilities, enabling insurance agencies to compete effectively in the constantly changing digital world. Today, Smart Harbor serves more than 1,100 independent agencies that represent over 100 carriers, bringing them the right technical expertise, customer service focus and industry knowledge to enable agencies to grow their businesses, create markets for new products, and retain the most profitable customers. Visit Smart Harbor at www.smartharbor.com.
