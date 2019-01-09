1MORE Aims To Lead Wireless, Noise Cancelling, And Hifi Markets In 2019 With Launch Of Multiple Products Including An ANC TWS Headphone To Be Sold On Indiegogo

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE headphones announces multiple new products at CES and also aims to set crowdfunding campaign record. 1MORE aims to become the leading manufacturer of premium headphones, and will show new hifi Penta Driver In-Ear Headphones, ANC and Stylish true wireless headphones, and fitness oriented Vi React In-Ear Headphones. 1MORE's ANC TWS headphone will be launched on Indiegogo and aims to set the headphone fundraising record. The Penta Driver ($TBD) will be available later in 2019, while the Vi React ($59.99) is already available on 1MORE.com and the Stylish ($99.99) and ANC TWS ($149.99) products will be available later in Q1.
1MORE headphones has received a CES 2019 Innovation Honoree Award for its Penta Driver In-Ear Headphone, Triple Driver BT In-Ear Headphone, and Spearhead VR BT In-Ear Gaming Headphones in 2019. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market. 1MORE is the only headphone brand to win such distinction two years in a row. This further validates 1MORE's mission to become a leading international headphone brand. The new products further expand on 1MORE's ability to deliver on its mission.
Also being announced at CES is 1MORE's True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones (TWS ANC). Combining excellent sound quality and superior ANC functionality, the TWS ANC is the perfect marriage of sound quality and noise cancelation. The TWS ANC feature a low power that allows for increased connectivity, better sound quality, a smaller size, and low power consumption. The earbuds will also feature over a 24 hour working time (with charge case), AAC high resolution codec, 24 bit transmission rate, and one balanced armature and one dynamic driver for superior sound. The ANC TWS will also include a dual array microphone setup that enables 1MORE's signature Environmental Noise Cancelling technology that makes calls clear regardless of the environment or background noise. Combined with an "auto-play" function, multiple charging modes and AI assistant readiness - the ANC TWS stands alone as class leader in the TWS market.
Also being announced at CES is 1MORE's first foray into the Bluetooth speaker market with a dual driver, high resolution portable speaker and a youth gaming headset, both available later in 2019.
"1MORE takes its fans seriously; as such, we have decided to use the Indiegogo platform to raise money for our new ANC TWS headphones as well as involve our fans in the process," said Frank Lin, 1MORE Headphones CEO. "We are counting on our fans to support our fundraising campaign, and we will reward them with better prices on our new premium TWS product."
1MORE's new flagship model, the Penta Driver In-Ear Headphones (Penta Driver) are dedicated to audiophiles as well as everyday music lovers. 1MORE meets the high standard set by avid music lovers by providing dedicated features aimed at delivering sound quality, comfort, noise isolation, and functionality. "1MORE is a great example of an Indiegogo campaign that is designed and engineered in China by and innovative entrepreneurial team," said David Mandelbrot, CEO of Indiegogo. "We are excited that 1MORE chose the Indiegogo platform as they look to bring their audio product to a global audience."
The Stylish TWS will be available in black and gold colors in the USA and will feature class-leading features like a sleek metallic finish and a rounded "water-Drop," design for a tight fit. Fit is even more perfected by the lightweight design and ergonomically angled nozzles and a silicone O-Hook. The futuristic aesthetic is accompanied by a titanium composite dynamic driver for powerful bass and excellent detail. 1MORE's custom fitted Bluetooth antenna ensures a continuous and smooth connection for phone calls, music and media. Aimed at fitness lovers, the new 1MORE Vi React In-Ear Headphones now have been optimized to work with the Vi Trainer app - now you can enjoy class-leading sound combined with a personal trainer for your workouts.
1MORE's 2018 & 2019 product collection will be displayed at CES 2019, which runs January 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas, booth #35820 at Tech East, South Hall of the LVCC.
For additional information, visit www.1MORE.com or see 1MORE products as featured on www.CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.
ABOUT 1MORE
1MORE INC. specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. 1MORE's Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones have been lauded by the consumer press and have received more than 10 media awards for being best in their class, and currently top the rankings for best portable headphones in multiple, high level, tech press outlets. Grammy® Winner Luca Bignardi and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE's mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1more-aims-to-lead-wireless-noise-cancelling-and-hifi-markets-in-2019-with-launch-of-multiple-products-including-an-anc-tws-headphone-to-be-sold-on-indiegogo-300775499.html
SOURCE 1MORE
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST