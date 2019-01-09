Mechdyne Partners With Digital Projection to Upgrade the USU WAVE

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019 10:00 AM EST
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) underwent a major technology upgrade in their wide area virtual environment (WAVE). The WAVE is a virtual reality (VR) environment in which medical and armed forces personnel train for combat situations in a high-intensity simulation. The system prepares trainees to handle distractions in a battlefield while attending to injured soldiers in combat scenarios. To accommodate the need for higher quality imaging and the request for lower maintenance technology, Mechdyne upgraded all of the projectors and projector screens in the WAVE.
USU requires a seamless immersive system, making battlefield and medical simulations as realistic as possible, increasing the effectiveness and safety of their training sessions. Before the recent technology upgrade, the WAVE consisted of lamp-based projectors and rigid projection screens. Therefore, in order to accommodate the need for higher quality imaging and request for reduced maintenance to their projectors, Mechdyne partnered with Digital Projection to upgrade:
- All 48 lamp projectors to Digital Projection high-resolution laser projectors, providing the most value and performance for the cost
- All 24 rigid projection screens to flexible projection screens, reducing sound reflections, minimizing gaps between screens and allowing easy replacement
- All graphics processing units in the computers, upgrading content rendering for training scenarios
To learn more about the WAVE and the collaborative medical training, visit http://simcen.org/wave.html.
About USU: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. A large percentage of the university's more than 8,000 alumni are supporting operations around the world, offering their leadership and experience. The university's research program covers a wide range of clinical and basic science important to both the military and public health.
About Digital Projection: Founded in 1987, Digital Projection International (DPI) manufactures & distributes an extensive line of ultra-high-performance 3-chip & single-chip DLP® projectors, along with Radiance LED – direct-view, fine-pitch LED displays. These elite products are the reference standard for demanding applications including: large venues, live-event staging, fortune 5000, education, medical & scientific research, command & control, digital cinema, commercial entertainment, digital signage, worship and elite home cinema. Founded in 1987, DPI has been instrumental in the development and application of Digital Light Processing™ technology by Texas Instruments for projection systems.
Digital Projection International's groundbreaking projection research and development has earned the company many accolades. As a digital imaging pioneer, they introduced the world's first 3-chip DLP projector in 1997, the world's first 8K DLP projector in 2018, and is the first and only projector manufacturer to have won 2 Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
About Mechdyne Corporation: Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual and augmented reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.
Media Contact:
Brittney Dixon
Phone: 641.352.5125
Email: [email protected]
