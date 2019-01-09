Somfy Presents the First Zigbee® 3.0 Range of Connected Shades and Curtains for a Greater Home Interior Experience (North American Market)

|By PR Newswire
|
January 9, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Somfy®, a pioneer of the connected home and a world leader in the motorization of opening systems, introduces the first native Zigbee® 3.0 bi-directional range of connected solutions for shades and curtains for the North American market.
This solution is based upon the best-in-class building IoT cloud platform that has paved the way for Somfy's success in the connected home in Europe. This new range includes the TaHoma® gateway hub with embedded RTS and Zigbee 3.0 radio connectivity, a corresponding local controller, an automation app and a full set of motors for shades and curtains.
"Connected shades and curtains make it seamless for consumers to maximize comfort and well-being at home," says Alex Keichinger, Connected Solutions Business Development Manager of Somfy North America. "For a more natural wake-up, for example, slowly-opening shades to gradually let daylight in paired with smart-plug lighting that gently increases brightness can be designated to occur at 7:00 AM every morning. And that's only one of the advanced functions available with this new motor range!"
An innovative solution to create the perfect ambiance at home
Thanks to this solution, it's now easy to make the most of natural light and maximize comfort and well-being at home. The TaHoma app monitors visual comfort, privacy, presence simulation and thermal comfort 24/7, while improving energy efficiency. Scenes can be created for a more comfortable experience, incorporating lighting and music elements.
A seamless experience for all interior window treatments and a scalable solution for smart home integration
- Somfy motorization for all types of interior window coverings
All types of interior window coverings can be motorized: roller shades, pleated and cellular shades, roman shades, venetian blinds, sheer horizontal shades, layered shades and curtains. Somfy motors operate silently and now offer the ability to know the exact position of your shades anytime, anywhere, thanks to the bi-directional Zigbee 3.0 radio protocol. They also exist in wired and battery-powered versions.
- A proven professional connectivity backbone to bring best-in-class reliability
Connectivity of these motors is brought by the TaHoma® radio gateway enabling not only connectivity with the new range of Zigbee 3.0 motors, but also all existing Radio Technology Somfy® (RTS) motors. The gateway itself connects to the same cloud-based platform as the one that has powered Somfy connected solutions in Europe for more than seven years, thus leveraging Somfy's expertise and experience.
- A scene launcher for fingertip control of home interiors
Users will be able to control connected shades and curtains via an included scene launcher remote control device that is independent from the TaHoma app. With this device, users can control window coverings and partnered devices, dictate scenes, program up to five channels and personalize the remote for easy identification of channels and scenes.
Advanced benefits and controls through TaHoma
Now with the ability to communicate with Somfy's intuitive TaHoma app, experience advanced user functions for interior window coverings.
- Personalized scenes
Create a personalized scene to capture a favorite home ambiance and launch from your smartphone or a local scene launcher. If you're planning a get together, you can create a party scene that lowers your shades, plays your party playlist and triggers colored lighting. Or if you're ready for movie night, launch your movie scene to dim the lighting, turn on the television and lower your shades and draperies.
- Double check
Shades and curtains are always connected and can be controlled at anytime from anywhere. At any moment, the exact position of interior window coverings can be visualized on the TaHoma app. If you're leaving for the weekend, trigger a scene that lowers your shades and turns your lights off. Not sure your shades have actually lowered? You can check the exact positions of your motorized products in the TaHoma app.
TaHoma is so open! Experience endless benefits
To enjoy a greater experience at home, the TaHoma platform is interoperable with other eco-systems. Depending on each individual market for actual launch dates, end-users will progressively be able to enjoy compatibility with major platforms, such as Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, Apple HomeKit, as well as third-party devices, such as Philips Hue or Sonos.
Enjoy native compatibility at launch with Amazon Echo+, with plans to expand to other leading home automation platforms utilizing Zigbee such as Samsung Smartthings.
Set & Go for easy installation
The new Set & Go app simplifies the programming and installation process for manufacturers and installers. Set & Go allows installation directly from a smartphone app and provides step-by-step programming instructions. This simplified programming procedure also provides copy and paste settings for programming multiple shades. Now installers and manufactures can enhance productivity and minimize time in the factory and on the job site, streamlining the process and maximizing profits.
Availability
The new offer will be available in the North American market in the second quarter of 2019.
About Somfy
Somfy®, the global leader in the manufacturing of strong, quiet motors with electronic and app controls for both interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, has North American offices in New Jersey, Florida, California and Ontario, Canada. Over 270 million users worldwide enjoy the more than 160 million motors produced by Somfy. During the past 50 years, Somfy engineers have designed products for both commercial and residential markets to motorize window coverings such as interior shades, wood blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior solar screens and projection screens. Somfy motorization systems are easily integrated with security, HVAC and lighting systems providing total home or building automation. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
