Local Business Owner Brings Stratus Building Solutions to Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This January, Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, will launch its newest Master Franchise location in North Chicago. Stratus Building Solutions is expected to thrive in North Chicago as the need for green cleaning janitorial services continues to grow. Local offices, schools, daycares, religious centers, gyms and other institutions will partner with Stratus Building Solutions to make their work environments cleaner and healthier.
Rich Kurkowski recently signed the Master Franchise agreement and underwent extensive training to lead the charge for Stratus Building Solutions in North Chicago. Kurkowski is a Chicago native, born and raised, and is thrilled to bring quality green cleaning services to his hometown.
Kurkowski is a seasoned businessman with more than ten years of experience as a tax attorney for two major law firms and a Fortune 500 company. Recently, he decided to break away from corporate America and pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. Kurkowski's experience in the franchise world included launching a franchise consulting business. As a franchise consultant, Kurkowski gained an in-depth knowledge of hundreds of franchises. Kurkowski was introduced to Stratus Building Solutions during a franchise expo in Chicago. As he learned more about the business model, Kurkowski decided this was the franchise for him.
"As a franchise consultant, I was exposed to a wide variety of franchise systems, and Stratus Building Solutions really stood out to me," says Kurkowski. "The business model is sound, the people are friendly, and the services offered are unparalleled. I can't wait to bring green cleaning solutions to Chicago. I'm raising my family in the northern suburbs, so it's especially great that I am able to invest in such an exciting opportunity so close to home."
Further, according to Kurkowski, Stratus Building Solutions' unique green cleaning techniques, phenomenal business structure, top-notch customer service, and revolutionary products make it a franchise opportunity he couldn't afford to pass up. Kurkowski is proud of Status Building Solutions' affordable and scalable business model and is looking forward to helping other aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of small-business ownership through unit franchise opportunities.
Stratus Building Solutions' CEO, Afshin Cangarlu, says Stratus' growth-oriented business model will challenge Kurkowski professionally while still allowing him the freedom to spend quality time with his friends and family.
"We are thrilled to have Rich on board as the leading man for Stratus Building Solutions in North Chicago," says Cangarlu. "Rich has an unparalleled passion for business and a proven track record. He will be a tremendous asset to the Stratus Building Solutions team. He has all the qualities we look for in a Master Franchisee, and I am confident he will be successful."
Based in Los Angeles, Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, offers regional Master Franchise opportunities that enable owners to operate as local sales and support centers. Master franchisees across the U.S. and Canada help others uncover the potential of the Stratus Building Solutions Unit Franchise opportunity and choose the specific model/investment that fits their lifestyle/financial goals.
Stratus Building Solutions, currently present in 46 U.S. metropolitan locations, provides eco-friendly, customizable commercial cleaning and janitorial services to a wide range of clients including offices, medical facilities, warehouses, gyms, retail and more.
For more information on Kurkowski's Stratus Building Solutions location, please visit https://www.stratusbuildingsolutions.com/master_office/north-chicago.
For more information on Stratus Building Solutions Master and unit level franchise opportunities, please visit http://www.stratusclean.com.
About Stratus Building Solutions
Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 1,500 unit franchisees in 46 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial with their proprietary, Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals.
