Mentice, Spezialist für endovaskuläre Simulation, ernennt Chief Clinical Officer

|January 9, 2019 10:06 AM EST
Mentice, weltweit führender Anbieter von endovaskulären Lösungen, gab heute die Ernennung von Dr. David J. Ballard zum Chief Clinical Officer und Executive Vice President der Mentice Group bekannt. Dr. Ballard ist seit Oktober 2018 unabhängiges Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats von Mentice.
„Ich freue mich, neben meiner Funktion im Aufsichtsrat von Mentice nun auch als Mitglied des Führungsteams tätig zu werden“, erklärt Dr. Ballard. „In den letzten zwei Monaten habe ich mich über Möglichkeiten informiert, wie wir die Lösungen von Mentice einzusetzen können, um Risiken für Patienten zu verringern und die Gesundheitsfürsorge erschwinglicher zu machen. Wir sind hervorragend aufgestellt, um gemeinsam mit Gesundheitssystemen überall auf der Welt erheblich zur Erreichung dieser beiden Ziele beizutragen.“
Dr. Ballard (M.D., M.S.P.H., Ph.D., F.A.C.P.) ist Spezialist im Gesundheitswesen mit umfassenden Know-how im Hinblick auf die Schaffung von Mehrwert im Gesundheitswesen und Optimierung der organisatorischen und finanziellen Ergebnisse. Er genießt einen ausgezeichneten Ruf auf internationaler Ebene. In den Jahren 2015, 2016, 2017 und 2018 wurde Dr. Ballard im Becker’s Hospital Review zu einem der führenden 50 Experten im Bereich Patientensicherheit gekürt.
Als ehemaliger Präsident der „International Society for Quality in Health Care“ erhielt Dr. Ballard 2008 den „Distinguished Alumnus Award“ der University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Dr. Ballard ist weithin als bedeutender Wissenschaftler im Hinblick auf Qualität und Werte im Gesundheitswesen anerkannt, und seine beiden Bücher zu diesem Thema wurden für ihren Beitrag zu operativer Exzellenz mit den „Shingo Awards“ ausgezeichnet.
In den vergangenen 19 Jahren war Dr. Ballard als Chief Quality Officer bei Baylor Scott & White Health, dem größten Gesundheitssystem in Texas, USA, tätig. Außerdem hatte er verschiedene Führungsposition an der Emory University (1994-1999), der University of Virginia (1991-1994) und in der Mayo Clinic inne. Er besitzt Abschlüsse in Wirtschaftswissenschaften, Epidemiologie und Medizin der University of North Carolina, wo er zum John Motley Morehead Scholar ernannt wurde. Dr. Ballard wurde in der Mayo Clinic zum Internisten ausgebildet und war von 1986 bis 1991 als Consultant, Associate Professor und Head of the Section of Health Services Evaluation für die Klinik tätig. Heute ist er Healthcare Policy Section Editor for the Mayo Clinic Proceedings der Klinik. Dr. Ballard ist Mitglied des Chancellor’s Global Leadership Council an der University of North Carolina und fungiert als Adjunct Professor of Health Policy and Management in der UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.
„Ich heiße Dr. Ballard herzlich in unserem Team willkommen“, kommentiert Goran Malmberg, Group CEO von Mentice. „Dr. Ballard wird dazu beitragen, unser Engagement für Gesundheitssysteme zu stärken, und ich kann mir keine bessere Person für diesen Posten vorstellen. Mentice verfügt über eine einzigartige Technologie und ist aufgrund seiner Kooperationen mit Anbietern hochwertiger Medizintechnik und akademischen Instituten weltweit ein Marktführer. Wir glauben, dass unsere Lösungen im Hinblick auf kontinuierliche Praxis und führende Gesundheitssysteme großartige Chancen eröffnen – Bereiche, in denen wir erst am Anfang stehen.“
Mentice ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von Lösungen für die medizinische Simulation von Eingriffen auf Basis der Virtual Reality. Unsere Lösungen unterstützen medizinische Fachkräfte beim Erwerb von Kompetenzen sowie bei ihrer kontinuierlichen Weiterbildung und präoperativen Planung, damit sie höhere Produktivität und bessere Ergebnisse erzielen. Die wissenschaftlich validierten Lösungen von Mentice wurden speziell für Anbieter im Gesundheitswesen und die Medizinbranche entwickelt. Neurovaskuläre, kardiovaskuläre und periphere Eingriffe sind nur einige Beispiele für die Bereiche, die durch unsere Systeme abgedeckt werden. Weitere Informationen über Mentice finden Sie unter www.mentice.com.
