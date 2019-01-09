Especialista em simulação endovascular, Mentice nomeia diretor clínico

|By Business Wire
A Mentice, fornecedora líder mundial de soluções de desempenho endovascular, anunciou hoje a nomeação do Dr. David J. Ballard como diretor clínico e vice-presidente executivo do Grupo Mentice. O Dr. Ballard havia sido anteriormente nomeado membro independente do Conselho de Administração da Mentice em outubro de 2018.
“Estou animado com a oportunidade de me unir à equipe executiva da Mentice, além de continuar no meu papel existente no Conselho da Mentice”, afirmou o Dr. Ballard. “Passei os últimos meses estudando as possibilidades de alavancar as soluções da Mentice para reduzir os danos aos pacientes e tornar os cuidados de saúde mais acessíveis. Temos excelentes chances para realizar contribuições significativas a fim de alcançar esses dois objetivos em parceria com os sistemas de saúde do mundo todo. ”
Dr. Ballard (M.D., M.S.P.H., Ph.D., F.A.C.P.) é um executivo da área de saúde com experiência comprovada na melhoria do valor da assistência médica e no desempenho financeiro organizacional, ao mesmo tempo em que oferece liderança de pensamento a nível internacional. O Dr. Ballard foi reconhecido pela Becker’s Hospital Review como um dos 50 principais especialistas que lideram o campo da segurança do paciente em 2015, 2016, 2017 e 2018.
Ex-presidente da Sociedade Internacional para a Qualidade em Cuidados de Saúde (ISQua), o Dr. Ballard, em 2008, recebeu o Distinguished Alumnus Award (prêmio a ex-alunos de destaque) da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade da Carolina do Norte, nos Estados Unidos. Amplamente reconhecido como um estudioso em qualidade e valor da assistência médica, seus dois livros sobre liderança em qualidade de cuidados de saúde receberam o Shingo Awards por suas contribuições na excelência operacional.
O Dr. Ballard atuou, nos últimos 19 anos, como diretor de Qualidade da Baylor Scott & White Health, o maior sistema de saúde do Texas. Ele também desempenhou cargos de liderança na Universidade de Emory (1994-1999), Universidade da Virgínia (1991-1994) e na Clínica Mayo. Ele é formado em Economia, Epidemiologia e Medicina pela Universidade da Carolina do Norte, onde foi bolsista da John Motley Morehead. O Dr. Ballard formou-se em medicina interna na Clínica Mayo e serviu, de 1986 a 1991, na equipe da Mayo, como consultor, professor associado e chefe da seção de Avaliação de Serviços de Saúde, onde agora atua como editor da seção de Políticas de Saúde para os Procedimentos da Clínica Mayo. O Dr. Ballard é membro do Conselho de Liderança Global do Chanceler da Universidade da Carolina do Norte, onde também é professor adjunto de Política e Gestão de Saúde na Escola de Saúde Pública Global da UNC Gillings.
"Estou muito feliz em dar as boas-vindas ao Dr. Ballard ao nosso time", disse Goran Malmberg, CEO do Grupo Mentice. "O Dr. Ballard ajudará a impulsionar nosso compromisso com os sistemas de saúde e não consigo pensar em uma pessoa melhor para esse cargo. A Mentice tem uma tecnologia única e uma posição de liderança de mercado, com as principais corporações de dispositivos médicos e institutos acadêmicos no mundo todo. Acreditamos que a maior oportunidade para nossas soluções está no campo da prática contínua e nos principais sistemas de saúde – áreas em que estamos apenas começando. ”
Mentice é líder mundial em soluções de simulação médica intervencionista baseadas em realidade virtual. Nossas soluções ajudam os profissionais de saúde com a aquisição de habilidades, desenvolvimento contínuo e planejamento pré-processual – levando a uma melhor produtividade e resultados. As soluções da Mentice são cientificamente validadas e foram desenvolvidas especificamente para provedores de assistência médica e para o setor de saúde. As intervenções neurovasculares, cardiovasculares e periféricas são apenas algumas das áreas cobertas pelos nossos sistemas. Para mais informações sobre a Mentice, acesse www.mentice.com.
