South Shore Bank Offers Automatic Rent Payment Solutions to Landlords and Property Managers through ZRent

|January 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
SOUTH WEYMOUTH, Mass., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Shore Bank has partnered with ZRent, a division of Leader Bank, to provide automatic electronic rent and condo fee collection for their landlords and property manager customers. By automating these critical and time-sensitive functions, South Shore Bank is providing innovative solutions at no cost to a key customer segment.
"South Shore Bank strives to meet the banking needs of all commercial and business clients. Adding ZRent to our robust product offering will allow our clients a free and efficient way to collect rents from tenants," said Jane C. Wing, Vice President and Certified Treasury Professional of South Shore Bank. "This is just another example of how South Shore Bank is embracing innovative technology solutions to help our clients succeed."
"We are excited to welcome South Shore Bank as a Participating Bank with ZRent," said Jay Tuli, EVP of Leader Bank overseeing ZRent. "Offering this service provides South Shore Bank's customers a solution that saves the time and hassle of the rent collection process. By joining our growing network of financial institutions, ZRent looks forward to providing South Shore Bank's landlord and property management customers the quality of service that our clients have come to expect!"
ZRent works by automatically deducting rent payments from the tenant's bank account and depositing them directly into the landlord or property manager's account. Tenants can set and forget their monthly payments, and landlords will no longer have the hassle of collecting checks and making the trip to the bank. ZRent also provides peace of mind for the landlords, who will now receive one complete payment for each unit on the same day every month. ZRent is free of charge for all tenants and any landlord that banks with one of the participating institutions, which includes South Shore Bank.
About South Shore Bank
South Shore Bank is a full-service mutual bank with 16 locations and assets of approximately $1.4 billion. As a mutual savings bank, South Shore Bank is locally managed and dedicated to the needs of the communities in which it operates. The bank offers a variety of traditional and innovative financial products for personal and business banking to ensure clients are provided with the level of convenience and service they've grown to expect. All deposits are insured in full. The FDIC insures all deposits up to $250,000 per depositor and up to $250,000 per depositor for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs); all deposits above this amount are insured by the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit http://www.southshorebank.com.
About ZRent
A division of Leader Bank, N.A., ZRent was launched in 2015 as a cash management tool that allows for the electronic collection and processing of rent payments. ZRent's goal is to provide a convenient solution that will make the rent collection process a seamless and "set and forget" experience for both landlords and tenants. ZRent is available to other financial institutions as a cash management tool for property owners and condo associations. Banks that partner with ZRent will be able to offer the product to their customers completely free of charge. For more information about ZRent visit http://www.zrent.net, email [email protected] or call 781-641-8691.
