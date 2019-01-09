The Future of FDA's Electronic Safety Surveillance

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 10:36 AM EST
SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is an information-driven agency that requires robust data to make regulatory decisions. One of our key obligations is to analyze large quantities of data related to the safety and effectiveness of medical products; and turn these signals into information that can help patients and providers make more informed decisions. Maximizing the benefits of today's sophisticated arsenal of FDA-approved medical products requires an equally advanced set of tools for collecting this data, and evaluating it, as a way to monitor and inform about the safety of these new innovations. One of the most important of those tools that we use to advance these efforts is large-scale electronic safety surveillance: the ability to access and analyze data across millions of patient experiences with the medical products they use – while protecting the privacy of individual health care records.
A little more than a decade ago, such a wide-reaching electronic resource was just an idea among visionary thought leaders. Today, it's become a reality as a national electronic system for monitoring the safety of FDA-approved drugs and other medical products called the Sentinel System. That development of that system was a watershed achievement. We're now looking for new ways to build on this robust tool, to develop an even better generation of tools for using data to improve safety.
Sentinel has become an integral part of FDA's safety monitoring efforts. It's a critical engine for methodological innovation, and a platform to advance the science of real world evidence (RWE).
Prior to the implementation of Sentinel, for many years, FDA's primary source of medical product safety data came from adverse event reports from patients, health care professionals, the pharmaceutical industry, and others. These reports, collectively part of a "passive surveillance" system in FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), still serve a critical purpose for safety researchers. However, the "active surveillance" capabilities of Sentinel are an extremely important complement to FAERS data. Instead of waiting to receive safety data, it enables FDA to go out and get it when needed.
Since its official transition from a pilot over a decade ago, to a fully operational Sentinel System in 2016, hundreds of analyses have been completed and more than a dozen regulatory outcomes shared online. Many more are ongoing or under review. Sentinel has been influential in a range of outcomes including label changes and Advisory Committees meetings. On a number of occasions, it provided important evidence for the safety of medical products and helped inform the basis of FDA's conclusions.
In addition, the more widespread use of RWE can make our medical product development process more efficient and help lower the cost of development. More importantly, it can help make sure doctors and patients are better informed about the clinical use of new products, enabling them to make more effective, efficient medical choices. This will ultimately help us achieve better outcomes, and safer and more efficient use of expensive technology. Going forward, we're pursuing ways to better incorporate information from electronic health records (EHRs) into pre- and post-market surveillance. Sentinel largely relies on data from insurance claims. Data from EHRs can provide additional, important insights. We're also developing knowledge management systems and seeking to better leverage artificial intelligence to advance natural language processing in the evaluation of information from claims data and EHRs. The FDA has sought new funding to advance these initiatives in the next year.
We're also announcing new steps that we're taking to make Sentinel more robust.
The Sentinel System is now a core feature of FDA's post-market safety surveillance armamentarium and a vital test bed for advanced technologies and approaches. Yet, recognizing that the evolution of science can happen quickly and knowing the FDA must be able to keep pace with a changing drug development and safety ecosystem, we're today, putting forward our new five-year strategy.
This strategy envisions a more robust Sentinel System which operates as a transformative national resource. The data and scientific resources will function as a multi-purpose center for evidence generation with the potential to be used by more stakeholders and inform all aspects of healthcare decision-making. To achieve this, by 2023, FDA has identified the following five strategic goals.
- Enhance and expand the Sentinel System's foundation, including data, infrastructure, operations and technology;
- Augment Sentinel's safety analysis capabilities using advances in data science and signal detection;
- Use the Sentinel System to accelerate access to and broaden the use of real-world data for real-world evidence;
- Broaden the Sentinel System's ecosystem of stakeholders to pursue the vision of a national resource, and
- Disseminate knowledge and advance regulatory science to encourage innovation and meet the agency's scientific needs.
Our plan outlines how the Sentinel System and FDA-Catalyst, as part of the broader agency-wide Sentinel Initiative, can continue to grow and achieve this ambitious vision. The cumulative impact of all five aims of this new plan will be substantial. It will allow stakeholders to continually discover new approaches to growing the Sentinel System's capabilities for the next five years and beyond.
We'll be discussing our vision of the plan with interested stakeholders at a workshop on April 3-5, 2019. We encourage all interested parties to read the plan and attend the meeting. Securing product safety remains a top priority at the FDA. This 5-year plan is a key ingredient for future success. We look forward to collaborating with our stakeholders and partners to make this vision a reality.
Scott Gottlieb, M.D., is Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Gerald Dal Pan, M.D., MHS, is the FDA's Director of Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
CONTACT: FDA Office of Media Affairs, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-fdas-electronic-safety-surveillance-300775643.html
SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 08:00 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 04:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 12:45 PM EST