Mentice, el especialista en simulación endovascular, anuncia el nombramiento de su director clínico

January 9, 2019 10:57 AM EST
Mentice, el proveedor líder mundial de soluciones para intervención endovascular, acaba de anunciar el nombramiento del Dr. David J. Ballard como director clínico y vicepresidente ejecutivo de Mentice Group. El Dr. Ballard había sido nombrado miembro independiente de la Junta directiva de Mentice en octubre de 2018.
«Me complace enormemente unirme al equipo ejecutivo de Mentice, además de seguir participando en mi actual función en la Junta directiva de la empresa», comenta el Dr. Ballard. «He pasado los últimos dos meses estudiando las posibilidades de aprovechar las soluciones de Mentice para reducir el daño a los pacientes y hacer que la atención médica sea más asequible. Tenemos excelentes oportunidades para contribuir de un modo significativo al logro de estos dos objetivos, en colaboración con los sistemas sanitarios de todo el mundo».
El Dr. Ballard (M.D., M.S.P.H., Ph.D., F.A.C.P.) es un ejecutivo de la atención médica con experiencia demostrada en la mejora del valor de la atención médica y el desempeño financiero de las organizaciones, al tiempo que ofrece liderazgo intelectual internacional. El Dr. Ballard fue reconocido por Becker’s Hospital Review como uno de los 50 mejores expertos en el campo de la seguridad de los pacientes en 2015, 2016, 2017 y 2018.
Expresidente de la Sociedad Internacional para la Calidad en el Cuidado de la Salud, el Dr. Ballard recibió en 2008 el premio al exalumno distinguido de la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte. Reconocido mundialmente como un erudito en valor y calidad en el cuidado de la salud, sus dos libros sobre liderazgo en calidad del cuidado de la salud han recibido los premios Shingo por sus contribuciones a la excelencia operativa.
El Dr. Ballard trabajó los últimos 19 años como director de calidad de Baylor Scott & White Health, el sistema sanitario más grande de Texas. También ha ocupado puestos ejecutivos en la Universidad de Emory (1994-1999), la Universidad de Virginia (1991-1994) y la Clínica Mayo. Tiene títulos en economía, epidemiología y medicina de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte, donde fue becario John Motley Morehead. El Dr. Ballard se formó en medicina interna en la Clínica Mayo y trabajó en su plantilla desde 1986 hasta 1991 como consultor, profesor adjunto y jefe de la sección de Evaluación de Servicios de Salud, donde ahora se desempeña como editor de la sección de Políticas de Salud para los Procedimientos de la Clínica Mayo. El Dr. Ballard es miembro del Consejo de Liderazgo Global del rectorado de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte, donde también es profesor adjunto de Política y Gestión de la Salud en la Escuela de Salud Pública Global Gillings de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte.
«Es un placer dar la bienvenida al Dr. Ballard a nuestro equipo», afirma Goran Malmberg, director ejecutivo de Mentice Group. «El Dr. Ballard ayudará a impulsar nuestro compromiso con los sistemas sanitarios, y no se me ocurre una persona mejor para esta función. Mentice dispone de una tecnología única y una posición líder en el mercado con las principales corporaciones de dispositivos médicos e institutos académicos de todo el mundo. Estamos convencidos de que la mayor oportunidad para nuestras soluciones se encuentra en el campo de la práctica continua y con sistemas sanitarios líderes, áreas en las que apenas estamos comenzando».
Mentice es el líder mundial en soluciones de simulación médica intervencionista basadas en realidad virtual. Nuestras soluciones ayudan a los profesionales sanitarios con la obtención de habilidades, el desarrollo continuo y la planificación previa a los procedimientos, lo que permite mejorar la productividad y los resultados clínicos. Las soluciones de Mentice están validadas científicamente y han sido desarrolladas específicamente para los proveedores de servicios sanitarios y la industria médica. Las intervenciones neurovasculares, cardiovasculares y periféricas son solo algunas de las áreas cubiertas por nuestros sistemas. Para obtener más información acerca de Mentice, visite www.mentice.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005602/es/
