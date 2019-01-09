Asia-Pacific Data Center Construction Market to 2023 with Profiles of Key Players - ABB, Eaton, Huawei, Schneider Electric, STULZ & Vertiv

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 9, 2019 11:00 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019
The "Data Center Construction Market in APAC - Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC data center construction market is estimated to generate revenue of around $12 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 9% during 2017-2023.
The strong internet connectivity slowly spreading across various countries and exponential transformation of the e-commerce industries is attributing to the growth of the APAC data center construction market. The growing popularity of Internet-based services, use of smartphones, and social media platforms is revolutionizing the APAC market. The growing focus on establishment of submarine cables by government agencies, telecommunication providers, and enterprises will grow the investment in the construction of new facilities across the APAC market.
The growing penetration of internet in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and countries in Pacific Island will boost the demand in the APAC market. The exponential use of desktop systems, smartphone penetration, social media, wearable devices, and connected devices has led to a 50 times increase in data generated in the APAC market.
Colocation providers such as Global Switch, Equinix, Digital Realty, GDS Holdings, ST Telemedia, Telehouse, AirTrunk Operating and Singtel are making significant investments in the APAC market. The growing demand for cloud-based services is creating lucrative opportunities for leading hyperscale operators and cloud hosting service providers in the APAC market. The increasing investments to promote and establish fiber cables, improve rural and urban broadband connectivity, and aid in the establishment of new facilities that expedite technological advancements will transform the APAC data center construction market.
The rising number of M&A activities leading to the investment in millions of dollars towards facilities construction and expansion projects to accommodate the demand for services is promoting the development of the market in APAC. The deployment of edge computing locations after 2020 across multiple countries, especially China and India, to accommodate the data growth will boost revenues in the APAC market.
APAC Data Center Construction Market - Dynamics
The increasing number of submarine fiber cable deployments will propel the growth of the APAC data center construction market. The growing adoption of technologies such as cloud, big data, and IoT is driving the requirement for strong fixed broadband connectivity in the APAC region. Additionally, the government initiatives to improve the wireless connectivity through the deployment of high-speed 4G LTE networks in the APAC market will be major boost for the market growth. The development of submarine fiber cables that can transmit data at higher speeds with reduced latency is attracting new investments in the APAC market.
The construction of cloud facilities by internet giants and the need for interconnection services is one of the major driving factors in the APAC region. For instance, Google is involved in more than 10 submarine cable projects that are likely to be operational by 2019, connecting various cities in APAC region. Such projects will propel the development of the APAC data center construction market during the forecast period.
Key Vendor Analysis
The competition in the APAC data center construction market is driven by the presence of various international players. The top vendors are focusing on offering innovative products, especially those products that help to reduce power wastage and improve efficiency to attract more end-users in the APAC market. The growing demand for real-time monitoring and management solutions in facilities will create new investment opportunities for key service providers operating in the APAC market.
The growing number of urban development projects will increase the competition levels in the region. The operators will have to collaborate with construction contractors, installation and commissioning service providers, and architectural and engineering firms to offer aftermarket services to major companies in the APAC data center construction market.
The major vendors in the market are:
By Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Huawei
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
By Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Aurecon Construction
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- M+W Group
- Nikom Infrasolutions
- NTT FACILITIES Group
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Internet and Data Growth
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3 Data Center Construction Project Flow
7.4 Electricity Prices Across Major Data Center Locations
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Data Center Construction Market in APAC
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10 Market by Infrastructure Type
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market by Electrical Infrastructure
10.3 Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
10.4 Market by General Construction
11 Market by Electrical Infrastructure
11.1 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
11.2 Generators
11.3 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
11.4 Rack Power Distribution UnitS (PDUs)
11.5 Other Electrical Infrastructure
12 Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
12.1 Cooling Systems
12.2 Racks
12.3 Other Infrastructure
13 Market by Cooling Systems
13.1 CRAC and CRAH Units
13.2 Chiller Units
13.3 Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers
13.4 Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
13.5 Other Cooling Units
14 Market By Cooling Technique
14.1 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
14.2 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
15 Market by Liquid Cooling Techniques
15.1 Water-based Cooling Techniques
15.2 Direct Liquid and Immersion Cooling Techniques
16 Market by General Construction
16.1 Building Development
16.2 Installation and commissioning Services
16.3 Building Design
16.4 Physical Security
16.5 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
17 Market By Tier Standards
17.1 Overview of Tier Standards
17.2 Data Center Tier Cost Analysis
17.3 Tier 1 & 2
17.4 Tier 3
17.5 Tier 4
18 Geographical Segmentation
19 Data Center Construction Market in China & Hong Kong
20 Data Center Construction Market in Australia
21 Data Center Construction Market in Singapore
22 Data Center Construction Market In Rest of APAC
23 Competitive Scenario
23.1 Electrical Infrastructure
23.2 Mechanical Infrastructure
23.3 General Construction
24 Key Company profiles
24.1 ABB
24.2 Eaton
24.3 Huawei
24.4 Schneider Electric
24.5 STULZ
24.6 Vertiv
25 Key Data Center Construction Contractors
25.1 AECOM
25.2 Arup
25.3 Aurecon
25.4 CSF Group
25.5 DSCO Group
25.6 M+W Group
25.7 Nikom Infrasolutions
25.8 NTT Facilities Group
26 Other Prominent Infrastructure Vendors
26.1 Alfa Laval
26.2 Caterpillar
26.3 Cummins
26.4 Delta Group
26.5 Fuji Electric
26.6 General Electric (GE)
26.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
26.8 Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
26.9 Legrand
26.1 Mitsubishi
26.11 MTU ON SITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
26.12 Rittal
26.13 Renovo Zhuhai
26.14 Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
26.15 Toshiba
26.16 United Technologies (CARRIER)
26.17 Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)
27 Other Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
27.1 AWP Architects
27.2 DPR Construction
27.3 Commtech Asia
27.4 Corgan
27.5 LSK Engineering
27.6 Hutchinson Builders
27.7 Nakano Corporation
27.8 Obayashi Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t85vk7/asiapacific_data?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
