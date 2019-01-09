|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 9, 2019 11:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lounge Lizard is a New York Website Design company that is recognized within the web design and development industry for their amazing designs. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."
The beginning of the year is always a good time to revisit business strategies and goals, especially those centered around marketing and sales. While existing strategies that helped power a business through the prior year should be retained and maintained, it also makes sense to be bold and investigate new opportunities and ideas that can increase website visits as well as conversions. Today the Digital Marketing Company, Lounge Lizard, shares marketing strategies worth using in 2019.
- Update old content – This concept should never go out of style for a few reasons. To start, old content that isn't being visited is simply wasting space. Additionally, taking the time to update content will provide more options on the content creation side of marketing as you re-use, update, or re-purpose old content, essentially getting extra life out of good ideas. By using analytics combined with a software tool such as Screaming Frog or WildShark SEO Spider Tool, both recommended by this Long Island SEO firm, the website can be crawled with data exported to a spreadsheet for manipulation and assessment. Older posts that have not been viewed in the past few years should be selected, sorted, and then reviewed. Content can then be removed, combined with other similar topic content pieces you are reviewing, or updated and optimized. Depending on the amount and history of content creation, this strategy may need to be employed on a monthly or quarterly basis to ensure old content isn't just clogging up the server.
- Use video guest blogging – Video just keeps growing with almost 5 billion videos being watched daily on YouTube alone. With this media format being so popular and used, it makes sense that it should be used in conjunction with guest blogging to increase engagement with both existing customers and potential customers. It is relatively inexpensive and easy to get started if you have a decent smartphone, a few good ideas, a spokesperson with a bit of personality, and a few hours to practice video editing along with learning about optimizing video on a platform such as YouTube.
- Optimize current blog content – This concept is like updating older content, but the focus is on content produced within the last few years that ranks well but doesn't convert at a high enough rate. Pages that have great rankings but aren't converting are missing something. Those pages should be carefully reviewed with new calls-to-action created to increase opportunities. Keywords should be carefully considered on each page in relation to the CTAs so that the phrasing more accurately matches the searchers intent for a better response.
- Integrate a SMS Chat feature – Live chat has gone from being a nice option to a must have feature. SMS chat is a unique approach to the live chat feature in that it allows more mobility for the customer as well as a better method to follow-up with customers for the business. On a website the SMS Chat widget looks just like a live chat option. The difference is that visitors input their phone number and grant permission to receive texts and then messages come and go via text. That means a customer does not have to stay tethered to the website and for lead nurturing and a business has a direct way to keep a conversation going with a customer.
- Use eBook marketing – eBooks are a premium method of delivering a lot of content. While video and blog series essentially accomplish the same task, eBooks can be used in different ways such as a freebie to encourage email signups, promoting blogs, or driving leads with an ad campaign focused on the free eBook. Additionally, while there are lots of great videos, blogs, and articles on the web, the eBook niche is less used with plenty of average or even subpar offerings floating around. That means a business which takes the time to utilize their knowledge and create interesting, targeted eBook content that is written with a professional level of style will be able to stand out from the crowd more easily than in other more jam-packed formats.
- Focus on UX for content – The user experience on a website is important, but especially so when it comes to content such as blogs and videos. Users, especially mobile, want content that loads quickly. Content should be analyzed for drop-off points where people are leaving so then CTA placement can be improved. Page interactions should be analyzed as well to identify any issues cause visitors to bounce which ultimately will cost leads and conversions. The better the experience, the longer people will stay on your site and the chances they convert increase.
Lounge Lizard is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, social media agency, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.
Media Contact: Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard, 631-581-1000, ken.braun(at)loungelizard.com
SOURCE Lounge Lizard
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Moving to Azure is the path to digital transformation, but not every journey is effective. Organizations that start with a cohesive, well-planned migration strategy can avoid common mistakes and stay a step ahead of the competition. Learn from Atmosera CEO, Jon Thomsen about the opportunities and challenges found in three pivotal phases of the journey to the cloud: Evaluation and Architecting, Migration and Management, and Optimization & Innovation. In each phase, there are distinct insights tha...
Jan. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 9, 2019 10:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 9, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Andrew Keys is co-founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settlement products to hedge funds and investment banks. After, he co-founded a revenue cycle management company where he learned about Bitcoin and eventually Ethereum.
Jan. 9, 2019 08:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Bill Schmarzo, author of "Big Data: Understanding How Data Powers Big Business" and "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" is responsible for guiding the technology strategy within Hitachi Vantara for IoT and Analytics. Bill brings a balanced business-technology approach that focuses on business outcomes to drive data, analytics and technology decisions that underpin an organization's digital transformation strategy. Bill has a very impressive background which includes ...
Jan. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 9, 2019 06:45 AM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:30 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 9, 2019 05:15 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 PM EST